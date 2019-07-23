Lifetime Is Developing a Movie About Wendy Williams’ Life

Wendy Williams is expanding her media empire.

On Tuesday, Lifetime announced it is developing a biopic based on the talk-show host, which will reveal the “highs and lows she has experienced throughout her show.”

Williams, 55, has signed on to executive produce the biopic, which will go into production this fall from Will Packer Media and debut in 2020.

“The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” according to a press release.

Leigh Davenport will pen the script. The biopic will also come with a documentary based on Williams’ life, produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films.

It has been a whirlwind year for The Wendy Williams Show host. In April, she filed for divorce from her husband of over 20 years, Kevin Hunter, after he allegedly fathered a child with a mistress.

She also cut ties with her ex professionally; he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and she dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

However, Williams let slip in early July that she was dating a new man — and happier than ever.

“It helps that he’s a doctor,” she hinted during her show as the audience began cheering wildly. “I am not going to say one more word. You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”

Williams has also been open about her health struggles. During her July 8 show, she revealed to her audience that she was suffering from Lymphedema, which had caused her ankles to swell up.

“Lymphedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed,” she told the audience. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all.”

However, Williams reassured her fans that she was doing alright despite the new diagnosis and even joked that the machine that helps alleviate her swelling is a huge hit at parties.

“I’ve got it under control. If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine,” she explained. “I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it.”

On July 16, Williams gave her fans a closer look at her health struggles when she shared a photo of herself receiving her daily 45-minute treatment for the chronic condition as she lounged on a couch in a yellow robe.

“Just Wendy with lymphedema machine. 45min every day. #lymphedema #flexitouch #gethelp,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

According to the Mayo Clinic, lymphedema is a chronic condition that causes swelling, usually in the arms or legs, when someone’s lymphatic system is compromised — such as when lymph nodes are damaged or removed, which can cause a blockage that creates the swelling.

As of right now, there is no cure, but it can be managed with early diagnosis.