'Tis the Season: Lifetime Releases Holiday Movies Lineup — Including a One Tree Hill Reunion!

Christmas is coming early to Lifetime viewers this year!

The network announced Monday that it’s kicking off the holiday season by releasing its It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup, featuring 23 movies (14 all-new original movies and nine acquired film). But the good news doesn’t stop there — One Tree Hill fans will receive the gift of a cast reunion when the Lifetime special ‘Tis the Season: A One Trill Hill Cast Reunion airs on Nov. 22.

Kicking off Nov. 21 with a special week featuring five nights of premieres, each week of the holiday season will feature new movies every Friday through Sunday.

Not only is Lifetime presenting audiences will a magical lineup of holiday movies, but the network is also serving up more reunions, too! In addition to One Tree Hill, cast members from Sister, Sister, 7th Heaven, The Cosby Show and A Different World will star together in some of the new premieres.

“It’s a Wonderful Lifetime is back in a major way with more hours of holiday programming than we have ever had before,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP, Movies, Limited Series and Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. “By stacking our originals with beloved stars from some of the most iconic television shows we grew up with, we are tapping into the nostalgic feelings of familiarity and comfort that everyone wants for the holidays.”

See the full lineup of Lifetime original holiday specials and movie premieres below.

It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Preview Special

Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET

Hosted by Melissa Joan Hart

My Christmas Inn

Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Tia Mowry-Hardict, Rob Mayes, Jackée Harry, Tim Reid & Erin Gray

The Christmas Contract

Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring One Tree Hill Alums Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner and Jordan Ladd, Cheryl Ladd, Bruce Boxleitner, Jason London, Hunter Burke, Teri Wyble & Ritchie Montgomery

With Special Musical Appearance from Tyler Hilton

Hilarie Burton

‘Tis the Season:A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion

Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. ET

Featuring Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner & Stephen Colletti

Poinsettias for Christmas

Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Marcus Rosner, Lauren London, Sharon Lawrence & John Schneider

Every Day Is Christmas

Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Toni Braxton, Gloria Reuben, Towanda Braxton & Michael Jai White

Jingle Belle

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Tatyana Ali, Cornelius Smith Jr., Loretta Devine, Valarie Pettiford, Obba Babatunde, Keshia Knight Pulliam & Tempestt Bledsoe

A Very Nutty Christmas

Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson, Marissa Winokur, Conchata Ferrell & Rizwan Manji

A Very Nutty Christmas

A Twist of Christmas

Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Vanessa Lachey & Brendon Zub

A Twist of Christmas

The Christmas Pact

Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph, Kadeem Hardison & Jasmine Guy

Christmas Lost and Found

Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Tiya Sircar, Ed Ruttle & Diane Ladd

Santa’s Boots

Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Megan Hilty, Noah Mills & June Squibb

A Christmas in Tennessee

Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker, Patricia Richardson, Caroline Rhea

Christmas Around the Corner

Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk & Jane Alexander

Christmas Pen Pals

Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Sarah Drew, Niall Matter & Michael Gross

Hometown Christmas

Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti, Melissa Gilbert & Danny Boaz

See the full lineup of Lifetime acquired holiday movies below.

A Christmas Arrangement

Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET

Every Other Holiday

Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. ET

Christmas Harmony

Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Christmas Perfection

Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Love for Christmas

Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET

A Star for Christmas

Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET

A Christmas Kiss

Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

A Golden Christmas

Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

3 Holiday Tails

Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET