Tyra Banks and Francia Raísa Team Up for Life-Size 2 — But Where's Lindsay Lohan?

Those holding their breath for a Life-Size sequel can finally exhale — the long-awaited movie is filming, 18 years after its premiere.

On Tuesday, star Tyra Banks — who played Eve, a fashion doll that comes to life to help a girl grieve after the death of her mother in the made-for-TV movie — revealed that she was busy filming Life-Size 2, which is set to premiere this winter on Freeform as part of the network’s annual “25 Days of Christmas” programming block.

Joining Banks in the follow-up is Francia Raísa, the Grown-ish actress who notably donated her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez.

“Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2,” Banks wrote on social media, captioning a picture of her and Raísa. “It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa.”

Added Raísa, 29, in her own post of the same pic: “Cheesin so hard because I get to work with the amazing @tyrabanks on the sequel of one of my favorite childhood movies #lifesize2 #shinebrightshinefar #smizing 😆😆 Look out for it this holiday season on @freeform.”

Life Size originally premiered on ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney, with a then up-and-coming Lindsay Lohan starring alongside Banks.

Lohan’s name was nowhere to be found in Freeform’s official cast list, which dropped hours after Banks’ social media share.

Previously, Banks, 44, said that Lohan, 32, would be in Life-Size 2, telling Steve Harvey on his talk show in April, “Lindsay Lohan will be in Life-Size 2, yes!”

“I really, really want her to,” added Banks, who is also executive-producing the film. “We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!”

Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan in Life-Size

Meanwhile, what Freeform’s press release did explain was the plot around Life-Size 2.

The story appears to center around Grace Manning (Raísa), the “confident and funny” CEO of her mother’s company Marathon Toys (who are known for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll). Though she holds the power position, Raísa is “a hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis” whose “wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet” — something Eve will surely help fix.

Helping mix things up are Gavin Stenhouse as Grace’s love interest, Calum; Shanica Knowles and Hank Chen as Grace’s BFFs Tahlia and Brendan; and Alison Fernandez as Lex, Grace’s young next-door neighbor.

Banks won’t just be starring and executive-producing the movie — she’ll also be singing Life-Size 2‘s theme song, which she told Entertainment Weekly in March will sound “a lot more current” than the original bubblegum pop tune.

“I am going to dust off my retired vocal chords for Life-Size 2,” Banks explained. “I’d love to find a top producer that everybody knows, like a household name, to do the music. And a beautiful sound technician to auto-tune the hell out of my voice. … Those words [“be a star”] will be in there some way, but it’ll sound totally new. … We’re going for club banger as opposed to nursery school rhyme this time!”