Life After Lockup Sneak Peek: See Which 7 Fan-Favorite Couples Are Returning for Season 2

All of the couples returning for Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup have been revealed!

On Friday, WeTV released a supertease for season 2 of the spinoff series based on Love After Lockup — which follows couples who are reunited with their formerly imprisoned loved ones — to document what’s going on with seven fan-favorite couples who have stayed together or are still leading connected lives.

“They found love after lockup, now they’re committed for life” the trailer tells viewers, while also giving fans their first look at all of the returning couples — as well as some of the drama that will go down between them over the course of the season.

Here’s who’s returning:

Marcelino & Brittany

The pair — who met after Marcelino wrote to Brittany on Meet-An-Inmate.com — are expanding their family and expecting baby number three. But could some issues from her past cause problems for the pair?

Megan & Michael & Sarah:

The love triangle between the three — Megan began her relationship with Michael before finding out he was already married to Sarah — continues to play out, as the two women have to decide whether they can forgive and move on. However, Michael could have another big revelation in store to further complicate things.

Andrea & Lamar

While living apart, Andrea reveals a huge secret that could change their relationship. “I kept this secret for a long time,” she says in the clip.

Clint & Tracie

Clint and Tracie — who met when he used the website Meet-An-Inmate.com to connect with Tracie, who was serving time for fraudulent checks and a parole violation — have tied the knot, but will it last? The season promises to see whether he’ll stand by his declaration “to leave Tracie once and for all if she gets locked up again.”

Cheryl & Josh

Cheryl makes the choice to move to Colorado to help her relationship with Josh, but that doesn’t mean they’ll live happily ever after.

Lacey & John & Shane

Both Shane and Lacey are sitting on secrets that could change anything, while John continues to keep his love for Lacey alive.

Angela & Tony

As Tony gets released from prison for a second time it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to put his bad behavior behind him. “I’ve had my suspicions that Tony is up to something,” Angela says in the clip, before seemingly finding some incriminating evidence on his phone.

Season 2 of Life After Lockup premieres Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.