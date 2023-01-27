'Life After Lockup' : New Season Brings Infidelity Accusations, Explosive Arguments and 1 Revenge Fire

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the new season and couples, who will continue facing real-life challenges while navigating life and love after prison

By
Published on January 27, 2023 11:00 AM

Life is about to get much more complicated for Life After Lockup's newest couples.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at WE tv's new season of Life After Lockup, the spinoff series of Love After Lockup, the former inmates and their significant others will take on the real world together, and face plenty of obstacles along the way.

"They found love after lockup, now they're committed for life," the narrator says in the clip, before showing the couples facing parole restrictions, infidelity accusations, and explosive arguments — all while navigating their new normal outside of prison.

"Married life isn't exactly what I expected," says Sara, before later adding to cameras, "Shawn has no clue how close he is to losing me right now."

"I'm not f---ing stupid," Shawn tells Sara at another point in the teaser. "Is there somebody else?"

Other couples get physical in their arguments, which involve cars speeding off and furniture being bashed against a wall. "You are an embarrassment," Puppy angrily tells Eric in the car.

"I'm in charge of this relationship," Cameron says, as Aris tells him to "back the f--- up."

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

At one point, Lindsey and Blaine's intimate moment turns into an aggressive altercation on the bed. "What the f--- did you do?" Lindsey asks Blaine as she smacks him repeatedly with a pillow.

The duo also get into a heated, tearful exchange after Lindsey refuses to get into the truck during an outing. "Why wouldn't you just tell me?" she asks through tears.

The clip also sees Chance appearing to be set in his single ways. "Until we're married, you don't really have say over what I do," he tells Tayler. She firmly responds, "I'm not getting married."

Justine appears to lose faith in her relationship as she breaks down in tears and says, "It's just too much, I gave up."

But things reach a breaking point when Sara tells Shawn, "I'm over your s---, I'm done." She proceeds to collect his possessions and light them on fire outside.

"What's done in the dark always comes to light," she says in a confessional, before telling a panicked Shawn, "I kinda like watching your s--- burn."

Below, learn more about each of the couples and what to expect this season on Life After Lockup.

Monique & Derek (Chicago, IL & Cleveland, OH)

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

After appearing on Love After Lockup, the couple will continue their long-distance romance while dealing with meddling family members who continue to test the relationship. Monique will also be focused on her weight loss journey while Derek's faithfulness may come into question.

Justine & Michael (Johnstown, PA)

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

This couple, who previously appeared on Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup, is working hard to blend their families, but life, money and career woes could get in the way.

Nathan & Skylar (Zanesville, OH)

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

Nathan was ready to propose the moment Skylar was released from prison. However, Skylar's family had questions and weren't exactly supportive of relationship from the start. Now, this couple will soon figure out if their relationship will work ... or fail.

Aris & Cameron (Tampa, FL)

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

Aris's daughter is her number one priority, but will Cameron's family be supportive of the relationship?

Shawn & Sara (Cincinnati, OH)

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

While Shawn and Sara continue to navigate married life (and life with a newborn!), they will face dilemmas with their respective exes. Will their dark secrets come to light?

Amber & Puppy (Atlanta, GA)

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

Best friends Puppy and Amber will lean on each other as they deal with their individual relationships.

Tayler & Chance (Elsberry, MO)

Life After Lockup
WE Tv

After starting a successful construction career, Chance is providing for Tayler and her daughters. But as money woes continue to arise, the status of their relationship is in question. Plus, Tayler will discover a shocking secret Chance has been keeping from her.

Blaine & Lindsey (Corinth, MS)

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

Lindsey wonders if she made the right choice when Blaine reveals legal issues from his past have him in debt, with fines and warrants along with double digit prison time on the horizon. Lindsey will reconnect with an old halfway house friend for support and continue to mend her relationship with her estranged daughter.

Marcelino & Brittany (St. Cloud, FL)

Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
we tv

Marcelino and Brittany will continue to navigate life, kids and their new normal in Florida.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Life After Lockup premieres Friday, February 24 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Related Articles
Ramona Singer attends as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation hosts 2022 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City.
Ramona Singer Says She's 'Happier' Since Exiting 'RHONY' : 'I Don't Miss It At All'
JAY LENO'S GARAGE
'Jay Leno's Garage' Canceled at CNBC 2 Months After Comedian Was Injured in Car Fire
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'
90 Day: Kris Moves to Columbia Without Meeting Jeymi to Pursue First ‘Openly’ Lesbian Relationship
'90 Day' : Kris Plans to Marry Girlfriend Jeymi — Whom She's Never Met — 9 Days After Moving to Colombia
Succession Season 4
'Succession' Premiere Date Set as Tom Doubts His Fate and a Roy Sibling Alliance Forms in Season 4 Trailer
Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Give More Air to 'Toxic' Years-Long Feud in 'RHONJ' Season 13 Taglines
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Balance 'Butterflies' and 'Weekly Check-Ins' to Keep Their Marriage Strong
toby sandmand
How 'The Game' 's Toby Sandeman Went From U.K.'s Top Track Athlete to Acting — and Why: 'A Huge Void Arose'
The 2022 Cast from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: (Clockwise) Christel Khalil, Kate Linder, Bryton James, Melissa Claire Egan, Kelsey Wang, Conner Floyd, Cait Fairbanks, Courtney Hope, Brytni Sarpy, X, Greg Rikaart, Elizabeth Hendrikson, Rory Gibson, Zuleyka Silver, Allison Lanier, Melissa Ordway, Jess Walton, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Beth Maitland, Eileen Davidson, Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott, Joshua Morrow, Amelia Heinle, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Lauralee Bell, Tracey Bregman, Christian Jules LeBlanc, Susan Walters, Michael Mealor, Michael Morgan, Michael Graziadei. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Icons from 50 Years of 'The Young and the Restless' Celebrate Show's Golden Anniversary – See the Cast Photo
jessica williams; 2023 Winter TCA - "Shrinking" Portrait Session, Pasadena, United States - 18 Jan 2023
Why 'Shrinking' Star Jessica Williams Isn't Gunning for Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Job: 'I Really Love Acting'
The Talk - Exclusive: “Y&R's’ Tracy Bregman Surprised with Damaged Emmy Replacement: 'I'm so over…
'Young and the Restless' ' Tracey E. Bregman Receives Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still in Jeopardy as Many Execs 'Think They Should Be Fired'
Bill Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett
TV Legends William and Bonnie Daniels on Sustaining 72-Year Marriage: 'We Would Do Anything for Each Other'
Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella attend SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Bella Twins at SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2021 in New York City.
Nikki Bella Dishes on 'Fun' Twin Moments (and 'a Lot of Champagne Breaks') with Brie During Wedding Planning
Love is Blind: After the Altar
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Season 3 Teases Post-Split Updates on Raven and SK, Zanab and Cole
Married at First Sight's Kirsten Is Not Happy After Shaq Delays Honeymoon for His Research Presentation
'MAFS' : Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference