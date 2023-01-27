'Life After Lockup' : New Season Brings Infidelity Accusations, Explosive Arguments and 1 Revenge Fire

Life is about to get much more complicated for Life After Lockup's newest couples.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at WE tv's new season of Life After Lockup, the spinoff series of Love After Lockup, the former inmates and their significant others will take on the real world together, and face plenty of obstacles along the way.

"They found love after lockup, now they're committed for life," the narrator says in the clip, before showing the couples facing parole restrictions, infidelity accusations, and explosive arguments — all while navigating their new normal outside of prison.

"Married life isn't exactly what I expected," says Sara, before later adding to cameras, "Shawn has no clue how close he is to losing me right now."

"I'm not f---ing stupid," Shawn tells Sara at another point in the teaser. "Is there somebody else?"

Other couples get physical in their arguments, which involve cars speeding off and furniture being bashed against a wall. "You are an embarrassment," Puppy angrily tells Eric in the car.

"I'm in charge of this relationship," Cameron says, as Aris tells him to "back the f--- up."

At one point, Lindsey and Blaine's intimate moment turns into an aggressive altercation on the bed. "What the f--- did you do?" Lindsey asks Blaine as she smacks him repeatedly with a pillow.

The duo also get into a heated, tearful exchange after Lindsey refuses to get into the truck during an outing. "Why wouldn't you just tell me?" she asks through tears.

The clip also sees Chance appearing to be set in his single ways. "Until we're married, you don't really have say over what I do," he tells Tayler. She firmly responds, "I'm not getting married."

Justine appears to lose faith in her relationship as she breaks down in tears and says, "It's just too much, I gave up."

But things reach a breaking point when Sara tells Shawn, "I'm over your s---, I'm done." She proceeds to collect his possessions and light them on fire outside.

"What's done in the dark always comes to light," she says in a confessional, before telling a panicked Shawn, "I kinda like watching your s--- burn."

Below, learn more about each of the couples and what to expect this season on Life After Lockup.

Monique & Derek (Chicago, IL & Cleveland, OH)

After appearing on Love After Lockup, the couple will continue their long-distance romance while dealing with meddling family members who continue to test the relationship. Monique will also be focused on her weight loss journey while Derek's faithfulness may come into question.

Justine & Michael (Johnstown, PA)

This couple, who previously appeared on Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup, is working hard to blend their families, but life, money and career woes could get in the way.

Nathan & Skylar (Zanesville, OH)

Nathan was ready to propose the moment Skylar was released from prison. However, Skylar's family had questions and weren't exactly supportive of relationship from the start. Now, this couple will soon figure out if their relationship will work ... or fail.

Aris & Cameron (Tampa, FL)

Aris's daughter is her number one priority, but will Cameron's family be supportive of the relationship?

Shawn & Sara (Cincinnati, OH)

While Shawn and Sara continue to navigate married life (and life with a newborn!), they will face dilemmas with their respective exes. Will their dark secrets come to light?

Amber & Puppy (Atlanta, GA)

Best friends Puppy and Amber will lean on each other as they deal with their individual relationships.

Tayler & Chance (Elsberry, MO)

After starting a successful construction career, Chance is providing for Tayler and her daughters. But as money woes continue to arise, the status of their relationship is in question. Plus, Tayler will discover a shocking secret Chance has been keeping from her.

Blaine & Lindsey (Corinth, MS)

Lindsey wonders if she made the right choice when Blaine reveals legal issues from his past have him in debt, with fines and warrants along with double digit prison time on the horizon. Lindsey will reconnect with an old halfway house friend for support and continue to mend her relationship with her estranged daughter.

Marcelino & Brittany (St. Cloud, FL)

Marcelino and Brittany will continue to navigate life, kids and their new normal in Florida.

Life After Lockup premieres Friday, February 24 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.