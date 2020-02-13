Liev Schreiber Says 'There Will Be More Ray Donovan' After Show Abruptly Ends with Season 7

Ray Donovan‘s story may not be over after all.

After Showtime confirmed earlier this month that the acclaimed drama about a Hollywood fixer had “concluded its run” at the network, star Liev Schreiber says there may still be more to come.

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return,” he wrote Wednesday in a statement on Instagram.

“What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard,” continued Schreiber, 52.

While the actor couldn’t specify a date or network, he said “there will be more” of the series in the future.

“Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan,” he wrote.

“So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds,” he concluded, “Thank you.”

Showtime declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

On Feb. 4, the network issued the following statement about the show’s cancellation: “After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime. We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

On Jan. 19, the season 7 finale aired — which, as of now, serves as Ray Donovan‘s series finale.

Following the season 7 finale, Schreiber thanked fans for their “outpouring of love and support” and addressed the possibility of an eighth season.

“What an amazing journey it’s been. I’ve been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming,” Liev wrote on Instagram on Jan. 21.

“I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @cbstv and let them know how you feel,” he continued, and concluded, “Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it. xo Liev.”

The drama, which starred Schreiber, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey and Jon Voight, was created by Ann Biderman and premiered in 2013. It won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, along with a slew of nominations for Scheiber and Voight over the years.