Liev Schreiber, Leighton Meester, David Arquette and more Hollywood stars are coming together to help end nationwide hunger in honor of Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month.

In a new video PSA, seven celebrities teamed up with Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, for the nationwide movement.

“September is hunger action month,” said model Camila Alves at the start of the video, followed by a message from Meester, a longtime Feeding America ambassador, who vowed to help the organization.

Schreiber, 51, pointed out statistics in the video: one in eight people are affected daily by hunger in the United States, and one in six children don’t always know where their next meal is coming from.

“So many of us, including myself, take for granted the fact that we have food on our table at the end of the day and there are so many of us who don’t,” said New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold.

Meester, 33, recalled that while growing up, her family was affected by food insecurity, as was Arquette, 48, who added, “as a child, I was on food assistance like lunch tickets and food stamps, so I really want to be there for anybody that needs help.”

Scandal alumna Darby Stanchfield and Shameless‘ Shanola Hampton also joined Feeding America, with Hampton, 42, explaining that the cause makes her think of her own children and their opportunities to sit down and eat.

With just a $1 donation, as Alves, 37, explained, 10 meals can be provided to families in need across the country. One by one, the seven celebrities closed out the video by promising to help Feeding America and end nationwide hunger.

In January, Meester teamed up with Feeding America, as well as Subway and Shamrock Farms, for National Milk Day. For each Subway Fresh Fit for Kids meal purchased with a Shamrock Farms milk that day, the companies donated $1 to Feeding America.

“We definitely experienced food insecurity,” the Gossip Girl alumna told PEOPLE at the time. “We relied on food stamps, welfare. A lot of the time in the checkout line at the grocery store we had to put things back. As a mom now, I can’t help but remember that time, and think about families that struggle — it’s such a joy to feed your family and enjoy a meal together, and to not be secure enough to do that everyday is such a huge hardship.”

“It’s really amazing because $1 can provide up to 10 meals through Feeding America,” Meester added. “A lot of times we think of donating food as a substantial way of helping out, and it is, but $1 can provide so much more.”

Meester — who shares 4-year-old daughter Arlo with husband Adam Brody — said her volunteer work is “so gratifying” because she gets to interact with people who “come from the same walks of life that I do,” she shared. “I get to be face-to-face with people, helping to serve meals in Downtown Los Angeles and really talk to people.”

“What I love about volunteering with kids, especially, is that they’re so smart and fun,” she continued. “And that’s the beautiful thing about childhood — [instead of focusing on the hardships] they just like to play games. But it just goes to show that it can truly be anybody who is hungry — a coworker, a neighbor. Somebody who you may think is food secure, even with a paycheck or a partner, might not be, and that is absolutely the case for so many families.”

In July, the actress worked with Los-Angeles based sustainable fashion brand Christy Dawn to launch their new collaboration, “The Leighton Jumper.” Meester told PEOPLE at the time that proceeds from the sleeveless full-length jumper would go towards Los Angeles’ Downtown Women’s Center, an organization focused on empowering women who are struggling with homelessness and one which Meester was introduced to after volunteering with Feeding America for years.

Donations can be made to Feeding America on their website.