Liev Schreiber and Girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 26, Take Winter Walk Together in New York

Bundle up!

Liev Schreiber and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen braved the winter weather in New York City on Sunday morning, and were spotted taking a walk together with one of the Ray Donovan actor’s dogs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Schreiber, 51, dressed casually for the outing, wearing a green knit cap with a blue jacket and jeans. Neisen, 26, also kept things casual, pairing a winter hat and scarf with a black jacket and jeans.

Although Schreiber and Neisen, a former Miss South Dakota winner, have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, they’ve been romantically linked since 2017, following his split from Naomi Watts, with whom he shares two children.

The pair were spotted surfing in the Hamptons last June, a few months after vacationing together alongside the actor’s kids in Costa Rica.

Liev Schreiber with his two children Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty

RELATED: Liev Schreiber Meets Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Harvey on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Adopts Them Immediately

Schreiber and his Watts split up back in 2016 after 11 years together, and have remained on friendly terms.

Although both stars have admitted that it hasn’t always been easy, their joint priority is their children.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Breaks Silence on Liev Schreiber Split

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” Schreiber said in a 2018 interview during Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. “The way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners with these kids.”

“It’s important to support each other,” he added. “I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mommy and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other.”

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts Evan Agostini/Getty

Opening up about his relationship with sons Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 11, and Samuel Kai, 10, earlier this year, Schreiber admitted that he’s already given up on trying to impress his children.

“You’re never cool to your own kids,” he lamented during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I don’t know anybody who is cool to their own kids.”

The actor went on to share that “about four years ago,” he made a conscious decision to book more roles in animated films, but even that didn’t end up impressing his boys!

“I told my agents and I really went after them. And I got some really good animated movies. And my kids, their reaction to them is, ‘Yeah, but you’re just a voice.’ And I’m like, ‘ Yeah, but I’m one of the main characters!’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but you’re the bad guy,’ ” he explained, adding, “I’ve just accepted the fact that it’s impossible.”