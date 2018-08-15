Liev Schreiber Denies Attacking New York Photographer in Harassment Case

Liev Schreiber has denied allegations that he attacked a photographer while filming Showtime’s Ray Donovan earlier this summer.

Schreiber, 50, appeared in court in Nyack, New York, on Tuesday to respond to a second-degree harassment charge brought against him by Sherwood Martinelli, a court clerk confirms to PEOPLE.

According to the clerk, Martinelli alleged that on June 7, he was taking photos of Schreiber on set in the village of Nyack when the actor pushed his camera away, which caused “annoyance and alarm.”

On Tuesday, Schreiber pled not guilty and filed a motion asking the judge dismiss the charge. The actor has no further comment.

The clerk confirms that the judge set a Sept. 20 court date to decide on the dismissal motion.

According to Page Six, a war of words broke out between Schreiber and the photographer outside the courthouse after the proceedings.

“I never touched him. I never touched his camera,” Schreiber told reporters. “I never touched his body with my body. I was pissed, but that was it.”

Martinelli reportedly objected and stood by his allegations.

“The fact of the matter is he did accost me, he did attack me, he did hit my right shoulder, he did hit my left hand and camera hard enough to break my camera, so that’s fake news, when they’re putting a story out contrary to that,” he said.