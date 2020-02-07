Watch Liam Hemsworth Take on Deadly 24-Hour Challenge in Teaser for Quibi's Most Dangerous Game

How far would you go to take care of your family?

On Friday, up-and-coming streaming network Quibi shared the first look at Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz.

In the teaser, terminally ill father Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) agrees to take on a grueling 24-hour challenge in exchange for $24.5 million.

“If I just had some cash, I’d get some treatment, maybe see my son get born. Think you can help me somehow?” Maynard asks in the trailer, as Waltz’s character lays out the parameters for the game.

“It’s a 24-hour game. Deposits increase every hour you survive,” he says, cautioning Maynard that he has to do it alone. “Just you on your own. Trust no one, stay paranoid.”

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth Quibi

Agreeing to the terms, Maynard asks, “When does it start?”

“It just did,” Waltz’s character replies.

According to Quibi, while playing the “deadly game,” Maynard quickly realizes “he’s not the hunter … but the prey.”

“This action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.”

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth

The new series, which is set to be released when the new streaming network hits phones in April, will unfold in a series of short episodes.

Most Dangerous Game will also feature Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke and Natasha Bordizzo and Jimmy Akingbola.

Quibi’s announced content coming in 2020 includes a revival of beloved action-adventure game show Legends of the Hidden Temple as well as Killing Zac Efron, which follows the heartthrob and his brother as they go off the grid and attempt to survive without food, water and technology for several days.

Quibi is available on April 6.