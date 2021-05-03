Leverage: Redemption Revival Series Unveils First Official Teaser and Premiere Details

Leverage: Redemption is set to air on IMDb TV, Amazon's free streaming service, on July 9

The heist is far from over as the upcoming Leverage: Redemption revival series has unveiled its first look alongside a premiere date.

Amazon's free premium streaming service, IMDb TV, announced on Monday that Leverage: Redemption is heading to the platform on July 9. The show's first eight episodes will air this summer followed by an additional eight episodes coming this fall.

The release date announcement arrived alongside a teaser trailer, which provided a look at the Leverage crew's next heist. Original cast members Gina Bellman (Sophie Devereaux), Beth Riesgraf (Parker), Christian Kane (Eliot Spencer) and Aldis Hodge (Alec Hardison) are reprising their roles.

leverage cast Credit: Amazon studios

Leverage: Redemption arrives nearly nine years after its predecessor, Leverage, concluded its five-season run on TNT. In the new series, the beloved crew are striking back after seeing how the rich and powerful have continued to advance over the last several years.

ER alum Noah Wyle joins as Harry Wilson, an attorney who realizes he's been working on the wrong side, and Aleyse Shannon as Hardison's tech savvy foster sister, Breanna Casey.

IMDb TV announced the new series in April 2020. Dean Devlin returns as an executive producer alongside series creators John Rogers and Chris Downey, both of whom will serve as consulting producers. Kate Rorick was tapped as the showrunner while Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson will also executive produce the series.

Early last month, Devlin confirmed that production on Leverage: Redemption wrapped after filming began late last year.

leverage Credit: amazon studios

"Today we wrap season one of Leverage: Redemption #Leverage2," he tweeted on April 7, sharing a photo of the original cast. "My heartfelt thanks to our amazing crew and cast who's grace and grit got us thru [sic] this challenging time and to the wonderful people at @IMDbTV for their incredible support and belief in us!"

Timothy Hutton, who previously played Nathan Ford, is the only original star who will not be returning to the revival series.

Leverage: Redemption premieres July 9 on IMDb TV.