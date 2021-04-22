LeVar Burton Is 'Overjoyed' to Guest-Host Jeopardy!: I 'Will Do My Utmost Best'

Who is excited for his upcoming hosting gig? LeVar Burton.

On Wednesday, Jeopardy! announced its final group of guest hosts for the quiz show's 37th season, which includes the beloved host of PBS' Reading Rainbow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The lineup also includes Good Morning America co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, CNBC journalist (and former Celebrity Jeopardy champion) David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.

Reacting to the news this week, Burton, 64, shared a message on social media expressing his excitement.

"THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you [put] in me," he tweeted. "YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

Following the death of former Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in November, the televised game show series has featured a rotating lineup of guest hosts as the show looks to find a permanent replacement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening."

"All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes," he added. "We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."

RELATED VIDEO: Reflecting on The Life & Legacy of the Late Alex Trebek: 'Nobody Can Replace Alex'

Burton's forthcoming gig comes after fans of the TV personality threw his hat in the ring.

Last year, supporters created a Change.org petition lobbying for Burton to take over as the lead of ABC's long-running game show.

"Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the role of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds," the petition stated.

It continued, "This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!"