Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev Is Dating Duck Dynasty's Bella Robertson

Young love is in the air!

Candace Cameron Bure‘s eldest son Lev Bure is dating Duck Dynasty daughter Bella Robertson — and the Fuller House star approves!

“These two are too cute!! @levvbure @bellarobb #Prom2018,” Candace, 42, captioned a May 19 Instagram photo of the couple taking prom pictures together.

Bella’s mom and fellow Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson also gave her stamp of approval and shared a series of photos ahead of the pair’s high school dance.

“@bellarobb you are stunning in every way!! I love watching you shine! You and @levvbure make us mama’s proud,” wrote Korie, 44. “Y’all are too cute! 😊 #prom Thank you @candacecbure and #Val for hosting a fun night!”

In November, Lev, 18, posted a sweet photo of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other and captioned it, “Thankful is an understatement.”

Bella, 15, posted a similar photo and wrote, “super duper thankful #thankfulnessboo.”

Since then, the duo has shared numerous snaps of their time spent together, including them out hunting together.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, both Lev and Bella shared sweet relationship tributes.

“To the girl who makes me blush like crazy – Happy Valentine’s Day ❤” wrote Lev.

“A little bit of the immeasurably more :-)))) happy vday week levie – i love youuu !!!! 💓” wrote Bella.

Just over a week later, he formally introduced his Instagram fans to his girlfriend with a sweet post: “I know you’ve seen her before, but allow me to introduce to you the most amazing girl on the planet: beautiful, kindhearted, intelligent, graceful… just to get an idea. She lights up a room with her radiant smile…and I love her with all of my heart🍯”

Last month, the lovebirds got dressed up and attended prom together.

“Dressed it up, kept the pony,” Bella captioned the photo, noting the ponytail she wore to prom.

Bella’s older sister, Sadie Robertson, and Lev’s mother Candace both competed on Dancing with the Stars and were each paired with Mark Ballas: Sadie in season 19 and Candace in season 18.