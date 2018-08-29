Lethal Weapon’s Clayne Crawford Explains the Outburst That Got Him Fired: 'I Snapped'

Clayne Crawford is speaking out after he being fired from Lethal Weapon.

The actor, 40 — who is being replaced by Seann William Scott, 41, in season 3 of the procedural drama — went on the podcast Drinkin’ Bros. to tell his side of the story.

Crawford, who said that Warner Brothers never called him to tell him that he had been fired, discussed a time when he blew up at an assistant director because of the distracting sounds on the set while another actor was trying to film a scene.

“I snapped,” he said. “Should I have walked to my trailer? 100 percent … I should not have screamed and yelled.”

Crawford, calling one report about his behavior “a blatant f—ing lie,” continued about the run-in with the AD, “Mind, you, when the incident happened, I had to pay half of my salary for that episode, I had to spend six weeks in anger management every day on my lunch break, and I had to be escorted to and from set, from my trailer to set, by a security guard, so it was humiliating.”

Crawford further alleged that Damon Wayans, his costar, would not film in a church because he is a Jehovah’s Witness or participate in table reads. “This kind of s— would come up all the time, and I would go and I would complain,” Crawford said. “But once they had that tape, any time I complained, it’s like, ‘This will come out, and it will ruin your career.'”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Will Replace Clayne Crawford if Show is Renewed

In May, Wayans, 57, claimed on Twitter that Crawford caused an injury Wayans received while filming. He said that he was hit by shrapnel and showed a video of an explosion. He added that the episode was directed by Crawford.

Wayans then tweeted, “He hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open.”

In June, Variety obtained video evidence of the tension between Crawford and Wayans. Crawford told Wayans, “You’re the biggest crybaby p—- I’ve ever met in my life,” Wayans responded, “Well suck this p—-‘s d—.”

In April, Crawford apologized for two incidents on the Lethal Weapon set.

He wrote, “It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during this past season of Lethal Weapon. The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry at my response. I met with Human Resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio-appointed therapy. I even shared a sizable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved per the instruction of the studio.”

He continued, “The second reprimand came during an episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of the set.”

Michael Raymond-James, a guest star on the show, defended Crawford after he was fired. Raymond-James tweeted, “There is/has been a false narrative being spread about in an effort to humiliate and vilify a friend of mine who thus far has been too classy to fight back…so I will…trust that.” He added, “#TeamClayne.”