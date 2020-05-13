Lester Holt on Writing Rutgers Commencement Speech — and How 9/11 Is No Longer His Biggest Story

Lester Holt talks to PEOPLE about working from home amid the coronavirus crisis, writing his Rutgers commencement speech, time with his dog and more

Lester Holt will be delivering his upcoming Rutgers commencement speech in an unconventional way amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but he's focusing on the silver lining.

"In many ways, it made it easier to write because the things I'm talking about are the things that are happening in real time — how we're dealing with this," the NBC Nightly News, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition anchor tells PEOPLE in an exclusive new interview.

"My speech is going to largely center on the fact that this class of 2020 is a generation that is going to really tell us someday how this all worked out — how we worked our way through it and how they coped with being thrust into a virtually nonexistent job market, but also how they helped rewrite the rules of our new normal," adds Holt, 61.

"How we work, how we shop and how we interact with each other — their generation will really be able to tell that full story," he says. "We, as journalists, are telling it in real time, but they will be the ones that talk to their grandkids or do a commencement speech 30 years from now talking about how this molded the person that they became."

The ongoing global health crisis is the biggest story Holt has ever covered in his career, comparable to only one other event that brought the nation together in a time of turmoil.

"I've covered some huge stories — 9/11 was what I thought would have been the biggest. That clearly is no longer the case," he tells PEOPLE.

One big difference in his work now, Holt says, is that this story "is happening all around us" as opposed to in one place: "This is not the story you rush to, you spend a few days on the ground and then you get back on a plane and go back to the safety of New York. This one doesn't work that way. You risk losing some of your objectivity to the story because you're a part of it, but I think that's natural in these circumstances."

"It's a shared feeling, whether you're a news person or not: These are waters none of us ever thought we'd be swimming in," he notes.

Holt is also "proud" of "how quickly" NBC employees have adapted to working from home: "Our NBC engineers got into people's homes, they brought us in this equipment, they set us up in a manner that we could continue to do what we do. And not only are we doing what we do, but we continue to add things."

Aside from missing "face-to-face interaction" with his colleagues, there are a few other hurdles that come with working from home — namely in the form of the journalist's rambunctious (and adorable) Labradoodle, Lucy.

"The other night, we had a near miss," Holt recalls to PEOPLE. "[Lucy] had a ball that squeaks very loudly in the apartment and we were on our last commercial break before I came back up live and I hear this squeak, squeak, squeak. I text my wife, 'Can you grab the dog, please?' "

He adds, "She's had a couple of barking episodes but thankfully it's always been either when we're in a taped story or during a commercial break. My wife does her best to be the dog wrangler while we're on the air."