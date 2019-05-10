Lester Holt Sits Down with Central Park Five Ahead of 'Surreal' Netflix Series, When They See Us

Thirty years after their case gripped the nation, the Central Park Five are speaking out.

On Monday’s NBC Nightly News (airing at 6:30 p.m. ET), Lester Holt will sit down with Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, five men who were wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit and whose story will be told on Ava DuVernay‘s upcoming Netflix series, When They See Us. Holt also interviewed DuVernay.

All teenagers from Harlem, they were first questioned about the assault and rape of white female jogger Trisha Meili in New York City’s Central Park in the spring of 1989. They were exonerated in 2002 and reached a settlement with the city of New York in 2014.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the interview, Holt asks Richardson how important it is for people to truly understand what they went through.

“You know, this whole process was surreal — just to see like our life story portrayed and to be still relevant 30 years later,” Richardson says. “When the [2012 documentary] came out, it opened up the conversation, it sparked the conversation. But now with this series, you see the vision that’s portrayed on TV. So you see everything that we went through and you see how our life transpired from from 1989 to 2012.”

“I think it’ll open up doors and conversation for people to see exactly what happened to us,” he adds. “And everything that we went through and are still going through to this day.”

Image zoom George Itzhak/NBC Nightly News

The four-part limited series, which spans 25 years and tells the story from the perspective of the five men, was co-written and directed by DuVernay.

Catch the full interview Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Holt will also be on the third hour of Today on Tuesday to air additional clips and discuss the interviews.

When They See Us premieres May 31 on Netflix.