"I thought, 'He's really into me. Maybe we'll date or something,' " Leslie Mann recalled

Leslie Mann Says She Confronted David Duchovny About the Time He Ghosted Her 27 Years Ago

Leslie Mann had a bone to pick with David Duchovny.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, Mann, 50, recalled the time she was once ghosted by Duchovny, 61, after they had hit it off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's so cute. I met him 25 years ago when we were working in Vancouver," Mann said after a clip of the pair's upcoming film, The Bubble, played. "I was working on my first job, a TV show called Birdland. He was doing the X-Files. I thought, 'He's really into me. Maybe we'll date or something.' "

"He invited me to his set and I invited him to a Halloween party I was having in my hotel room. And then after the party, we decided to go to a bar to have a drink," she continued. "We get into the cab — David, my best friend, and me — and he stops the cab, gets out of the cab, runs away, and doesn't speak to me again for 27 years."

Mann said Duchovny's reasoning for leaving and not speaking to her thereafter had been a "mystery." But she was able to get some clarity 27 years later while working together on The Bubble.

"For 27 years, my best friend and I would talk about everything. What went wrong? What happened?" she said. "So anyway, then, we had this reunion on The Bubble and I'm like, 'S---, it's going to be weird.' "

Added Mann, "I work up the courage to go ask him what happened, 'Why'd you get out of the cab?' And he was like, 'Oh. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I kind of remember that. I don't know. I probably just left my weed in my room or something.' It's terrible! ... It wasn't personal. He needed the weed!"

Leslie Mann, David Duchovny Credit: John Shearer/Getty; Matthew Eisman/Getty

It all worked out for Mann in the end since she wound up meeting her husband Judd Apatow, who directed the two actors in The Bubble.

Mann and Apatow, 54, met in the mid-1990s when she auditioned for his 1996 film, The Cable Guy. After tying the knot in 1997, they welcomed daughters Maude Apatow, 24, and Iris Apatow, 19.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Live with Kelly and Ryan, Mann said it's "crazy" that the longtime couple will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary soon.

"It's such a big one," she said. "I feel so lucky that I get to spend my life with him. He really is a good person. And at the same time, I feel like I do not know him at all."

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The mom of two joked, "Who is this person walking around my house, eating my food and sneaking off into his little secret room doing secret things?"

In the year that Mann and Apatow wed, Duchovny wed Téa Leoni. The pair, who share daughter Madelaine, 22, and son Kyd, 19, divorced in 2014.