Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'

Costars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes joined Megan Mullally in celebrating the life and work of the Emmy winner, whom Mullally called "flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy"

By
Published on October 24, 2022 06:47 PM

Leslie Jordan's Will & Grace costars are speaking out after his death.

Among the many tributes that poured in on Monday for the funnyman in the hours after news of his sudden, unexpected death, costar Megan Mullally — who played frenemy Karen Walker on NBC's Must See TV sitcom — wrote, "My heart is breaking."

She continued, "i really can't believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i'm not sure it's always applicable. there aren't that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can't get any better than that."

"i was just with him last month," she wrote of joining him at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. "i just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour."

Mullally continued that Jordan "truly seemed so happy. how brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on instagram. he had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he'd found a vehicle through which to share it. he was absolutely unique. one of a kind. thank you to all of his fans! he really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you."

"and so," she concluded. "love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure… there will never ever be another you."

Sean Hayes, who played Jack McFarland, echoed Mullally's sentiment.

"My heart is broken," Hayes captioned a photo of himself and Jordan. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him."

Continued Hayes, 52: "There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend."

Eric McCormack, who played Will Truman, honored Jordan on Twitter.

"Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known," McCormack wrote. "The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

Jordan played Beverly Leslie on the '90s sitcom and revived the role in the show's 2017 reboot. He even won a 2006 guest actor Emmy for the part.

Beverly was one of many characters that aided in his rise to fame, as did his scene-stealing appearances in American Horror Story and, most recently, Call Me Kat.

Jordan rose to social media fame during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown thanks to for his widely praised, wholesomely hilarious Instagram content.

At the time, Jordan told PEOPLE his presence on the social media platform allowed people to see his true personality. "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me. They loved me," he said. "And they came back."

Jordan's agent David Shaul confirmed to PEOPLE that he died in a car crash on Monday morning after an apparent medical emergency.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

