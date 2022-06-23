Leslie Jordan 'Didn't Know' He Was Filming American Horror Story with the Lady Gaga

"There was a girl standing there and they said, 'Leslie, have you met Stefani?' And I thought she was maybe an extra," Jordan said of filming AHS: Roanoke with Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta)

Leslie Jordan is not afraid to own up to his mistakes — even one involving an on-set faux pas with Lady Gaga herself.

The Will & Grace alum failed to recognize Mother Monster when he first met her while filming 2016's American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, 'Leslie, have you met Stefani?'" Jordan said on Wednesday's episode of Trailblazers Radio with Fancy Hagood of meeting Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta). "And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn't know who she was."

The comedian said, "Nice to meet you. Welcome aboard," and then quickly walked away from the pop star — who'd won a Golden Globe just a few months earlier for her leading role in American Horror Story's previous season, Hotel.

"They could tell I didn't know," he said, adding that people were quick to correct him. "They go, 'Leslie, that's Gaga.' I go, 'Huh-uh.' They said, 'Yes, it's Gaga.' And she was just adorable."

lady gaga; leslie jordan; american horror story Credit: FX

Jordan, 67, is an Emmy-winning actor has been a working actor for decades, but he found renewed fame in during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 thanks to his hilarious Instagram. In the midst of that resurgence, he spoke to PEOPLE about his career, his family and the recent importance social media has played in his life in 2021.

"I posted a video on Instagram twice a day, for 80 days," he said of the early days of lockdown. Jordan's daily first-person ruminations — somewhere between the urbane absurdity of David Sedaris and front-porch folksy of Garrison Keillor — proved to be popular. Really popular. The Washington Post declared him "our feisty quarantine uncle."

Jordan felt truly seen. "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me. They loved me," he said. "And they came back."

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Tells Shania Twain 'God Made Me' Gay, Why He 'Quit Going' to Church: 'I'm Not a Mistake'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for his comedic career, he said he can't remember some of the projects he's been in, "I've done some stankers, honey." He then added, "I think my dad would be so proud of me. I get my gift of humor from him." Jordan added about his father, "He was the funniest man alive."

While he's known for his wonderful humor and gregarious personality on social media, he said he hasn't been out past 6 p.m. in years, mostly because people always want him to perform.