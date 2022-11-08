'The Masked Singer' Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan Ahead of His Final Appearance: 'We Love You'

Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer will feature Leslie Jordan as a guest panelist

By
Published on November 8, 2022 03:58 PM

Leslie Jordan's last appearance on The Masked Singer will air Wednesday, complete with bittersweet a tribute to the late actor.

The show released the memorial reel on Tuesday, highlighting some of Jordan's best on-screen moments, including the time he dressed in his own disguise — the hilariously named Soft Serve — and pretended to be competing on the show.

"We love you Leslie," Nicole Scherzinger yelled after he unmasked and surprised his fellow panelists.

In another clip, Jordan tells the applauding audience: "Wow, I'm not worthy."

The clip concluded with the message: "In loving memory of Leslie Jordan, from your Masked Singer family."

THE MASKED SINGER: Guest judge Leslie Jordan in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer also shared a preview with Entertainment Weekly previewing Jordan's final moments as a guest panelist — including some hilarious guesses as to who's behind the Gopher costume.

"Oh, you guys, I literally have no idea who this is," he begins. "But, I'm gonna put out some [names]: Flavor Flav, Lil Nas [X]."

While there's no telling who's under the Gopher costume, the other panelists don't seem sold on Jordan's guesses.

Jordan died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at the age of 67. He suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving. His passing was confirmed via his official Instagram account with a tribute message.

"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time," the post read. "In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

THE MASKED SINGER: Guest panelist Leslie Jordan in the “Hall of Fame Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Michael Becker/FOX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related Articles
CALL ME KAT: Leslie Jordan in the all-new "Call Me Uncle Dad" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, October 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
Watch Leslie Jordan's Moving 'Call Me Kat' Tribute: 'I'm a Big Believer in Celebrating Every Moment'
THE MASKED SINGER Walrus, Lamb, Milkshake
Another Competitor Lands a Spot in 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Semifinals on '90s Night
The Masked Singer
Nicole Scherzinger 'Can't Believe' She Didn't Guess Pal Who Was Unmasked on 'Masked Singer' 's Muppet Night
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Former Costars Hold Impromptu Memorial: 'We're Not Gonna Stay Sad, We're Gonna Celebrate'
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase
WILL & GRACE -- "Cowboys and Iranians" Episode 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie
Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Leslie Jordan, dolly parton and jimmie allen
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan
Derek Hough arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); The American Rescue Dog Show is the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of best in titles while stealing Americas hearts. These prized pups may be cute, but the competition is fierce. In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more. A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor. WEDNESDAY, MAY 25 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Ser Baffo via Getty Images) LESLIE JORDAN
Derek Hough Says It 'Breaks' His Heart Leslie Jordan Didn't Get to Compete on 'DWTS' Before His Death
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
THE MASKED SINGER: “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 12
Andrew Lloyd Webber Calls a 'Masked Singer' Contestant's Performance of His Song 'Absolutely Wonderful'
THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.; THE MASKED SINGER. Pi-Rat in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.; THE MASKED SINGER. Harp in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Nicole Scherzinger Tells 1 Competitor They Hit 'One of the Greatest Notes Ever' on 'The Masked Singer'
THE MASKED SINGER: Mummies in the “TV Theme Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Ken Jeong Deems 1 'Masked Singer' Contestant a Season 8 'Front-Runner' As 2 More Head Home
“Don’t Talk to Me” shirt, Masked Singer
20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on 'The Masked Singer'
THE MASKED SINGER. Hedgehog
3 Contestants Eliminated in 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Premiere — and Only 1 Person Moves Forward