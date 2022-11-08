'The Masked Singer' Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan Ahead of His Final Appearance: 'We Love You'

Leslie Jordan's last appearance on The Masked Singer will air Wednesday, complete with bittersweet a tribute to the late actor.

The show released the memorial reel on Tuesday, highlighting some of Jordan's best on-screen moments, including the time he dressed in his own disguise — the hilariously named Soft Serve — and pretended to be competing on the show.

"We love you Leslie," Nicole Scherzinger yelled after he unmasked and surprised his fellow panelists.

In another clip, Jordan tells the applauding audience: "Wow, I'm not worthy."

The clip concluded with the message: "In loving memory of Leslie Jordan, from your Masked Singer family."

Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer also shared a preview with Entertainment Weekly previewing Jordan's final moments as a guest panelist — including some hilarious guesses as to who's behind the Gopher costume.

"Oh, you guys, I literally have no idea who this is," he begins. "But, I'm gonna put out some [names]: Flavor Flav, Lil Nas [X]."

While there's no telling who's under the Gopher costume, the other panelists don't seem sold on Jordan's guesses.

Jordan died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at the age of 67. He suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving. His passing was confirmed via his official Instagram account with a tribute message.

"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time," the post read. "In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Michael Becker/FOX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.