Leslie Jordan Sings Original Hymn Posted One Day Before His Death: 'Love' and 'Light'

Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday at the age of 67

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 12:06 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actor Leslie Jordan performs at the 15th Annual Awards and Benefit Luncheon for Friendly House on October 30, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Friendly House is one of the nation's first residential treatment homes for women recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Leslie Jordan shared a poignant original song with his Instagram followers one day before his death.

The actor, who died Monday at the age of 67, shared a video Sunday in which he sang with his producer, Danny Myrick, captioning the post, "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin."

The unreleased song includes the haunting lyrics: "When the trumpets of the lord shall sound and times shall be no more / and the morning breaks eternal bright and fair / when the saved of verse should gather over on the other shore / when the road is called of yonder I'll be there."

He added in the caption, "Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin' out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie."

Myrick also shared the video on his Instagram page after Jordan's death and wrote, "All I can manage right now…..can't believe this was last week."

Friends of the late actor, known for roles on Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, paid tribute to him in the comment section of the video on Jordan's page.

Musician Lance Bass wrote, "Now that's how you say good bye. Soar high my friend," and actor Eric Stonestreet simply said, "RIP Leslie."

Actress Lynda Carter wrote, "I miss you already," while author Kimberly Williams-Paisley commented, "We are heartbroken. Thank you Leslie for bringing so much joy to so many people over the years. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔."

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Will & Grace actor died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD.

His agent David Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan told PEOPLE in January 2021 that he was content with life. "I love being by myself," he said at the time. "I think that has a lot to do with my twin sisters. Growing up, they were so close, and then there was me. I played by myself a lot. I'm very a quiet person and very much a loner. But today I am more comfortable with who I am than ever. Every day is like gravy."

Related Articles
Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
WILL & GRACE -- "Cowboys and Iranians" Episode 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie
Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan Was More Than 2 Decades Sober: 'The Hardest Thing That I Ever Did'
luky bryan, katy perry, ryan seacrest
Willie Spence's 'American Idol' Family Pays Tribute After His Death: 'If You Met Him, You Loved Him'
Actress Nichelle Nichols photographed outdoors in Calabasa
Lynda Carter, George Takei, Kate Mulgrew and Other Stars Honor Nichelle Nichols After Her Death
Willie Garson son Nathen Garson
Willie Garson's Son Nathen Pays Tribute to Him on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death
WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 27: Actor Paul Sorvino and Mira Sorvino arrive at the Capitol File holiday issue party on November 27, 2007 at The Park at Fourteenth, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)
Mira Sorvino Shares Family Photos from Late Dad Paul Sorvino's 'Perfect Memorial': 'Tears and Joy'
Tori Spelling and 'Real Housewives' Stars Mourn Sudden Death of Friend Scout Masterson.
Tori Spelling, 'Real Housewives' Stars and More Mourn Sudden Death of Publicist Scout Masterson
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Leslie Jordan ; Lady Gaga
Leslie Jordan 'Didn't Know' He Was Filming 'American Horror Story' with 'the' Lady Gaga
Leslie Jordan Plays Tour Guide on New York City Bus
Leslie Jordan Plays Tour Guide on N.Y.C. Bus — and It's a Trip Down Memory Lane: 'I've Come Pretty Far'
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Grease
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2020 season, live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images) ANNE HECHE
Anne Heche 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' Sunday After Organ Recipient Found, Rep Confirms
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks attend the David Lynch Foundation Award Gala Honoring Rick Rubin at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 27, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/FilmMagic); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886160j) Olivia Newton-John Grease - 1978 Director: Randal Kleiser Paramount/Rso USA Film Portrait Grease (1978)
The Chicks Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John with 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' Cover