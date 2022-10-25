Leslie Jordan shared a poignant original song with his Instagram followers one day before his death.

The actor, who died Monday at the age of 67, shared a video Sunday in which he sang with his producer, Danny Myrick, captioning the post, "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin."

The unreleased song includes the haunting lyrics: "When the trumpets of the lord shall sound and times shall be no more / and the morning breaks eternal bright and fair / when the saved of verse should gather over on the other shore / when the road is called of yonder I'll be there."

He added in the caption, "Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin' out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie."

Myrick also shared the video on his Instagram page after Jordan's death and wrote, "All I can manage right now…..can't believe this was last week."

Friends of the late actor, known for roles on Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, paid tribute to him in the comment section of the video on Jordan's page.

Musician Lance Bass wrote, "Now that's how you say good bye. Soar high my friend," and actor Eric Stonestreet simply said, "RIP Leslie."

Actress Lynda Carter wrote, "I miss you already," while author Kimberly Williams-Paisley commented, "We are heartbroken. Thank you Leslie for bringing so much joy to so many people over the years. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔."

Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Will & Grace actor died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD.

His agent David Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan told PEOPLE in January 2021 that he was content with life. "I love being by myself," he said at the time. "I think that has a lot to do with my twin sisters. Growing up, they were so close, and then there was me. I played by myself a lot. I'm very a quiet person and very much a loner. But today I am more comfortable with who I am than ever. Every day is like gravy."