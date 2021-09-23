"I love that some folks think I look like my hero, Robin Williams and, even Paul Rudd," Leslie Jordan wrote in the caption

Leslie Jordan Shares Throwback Shirtless Selfie from 1977: 'They Used to Call Me Sweet n' Low'

Leslie Jordan is continuing to walk down memory lane on Instagram.

The 66-year-old shared a flirty throwback image with his 5.6 million followers on Wednesday, which showed him shirtless and smiling for the camera.

In the image, the Will & Grace actor — who, according to the caption, was 22 at the time — sports a mop of long brown hair and a mustache.

"They used to call me Sweet n' Low on the streets back then," Jordan wrote in the caption.

"Me, wasted at 22 years old in 1977 — and, I am not proud of it," he continued. "I love that some folks think I look like my hero, Robin Williams and, even Paul Rudd."

"Love. Light. Leslie," the actor concluded.

Famous friends quickly took to the comments section, with both Octavia Spencer and Carson Kressley leaving flame emojis under the post. Jordan's American Horror Story costar Cheyenne Jackson wrote, "I have lots of feelings about this. All of them good. 🔥."

The Emmy winner's throwback comes four days after a similar post, which saw Jordan sans shirt in the 1980s leaning on the side of a blue convertible.

"I just called 1980 and told it I wanted my 6-pack back — except in those days I was drinking and I'm afraid they'll think I want beer," he captioned the post on Instagram.

As he hinted in both of his recent Instagram captions, Jordan is sober and has been for over two decades. In January, he opened up to PEOPLE about his journey to sobriety and self-acceptance.

"I felt it was a lot easier to be gay when I was loaded," he said. "My problem was I was a bar drinker. I started getting DUIs. My gosh. And that one year [1997] I got three in a row. They sentenced me to 120 days."

"I thought, 'They can't put me in jail. I'm on TV.' Bam," he added, sharing that he ultimately served 12 days and at one point he shared his cell with Robert Downey, Jr., with whom he'd later guest-star on Ally McBeal.

"My mother was so frightened for me," he continued of the time. "We went through it as a family."

These days, however, he typically doesn't stay out past 6 p.m.. "I don't do parties," he said, mostly because people always want him to perform.