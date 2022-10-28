Watch Leslie Jordan's Moving 'Call Me Kat' Tribute: 'I'm a Big Believer in Celebrating Every Moment'

Leslie Jordan died in a car accident on Monday, and his Call Me Kat family shared a touching tribute featuring some of his best moments on screen

Published on October 28, 2022 01:17 PM

Call Me Kat said goodbye to Leslie Jordan in the sweetest way.

During Thursday night's episode of the Mayim Bialik-led comedy, a tribute video to Jordan aired some of his best moments on Fox, featuring his time on all three seasons of Call Me Kat alongside appearances on The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and Lego Masters.

The tribute ended with a beautiful quote from Jordan: "I'm a big believer in celebrating every moment."

"Leslie Jordan, Forever a part of the Fox family," was written on the end of the montage.

CALL ME KAT: Leslie Jordan in the all-new "Call Me Uncle Dad" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, October 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Lisa Rose/FOX

Jordan, 67, died on Monday in a car crash, which apparently resulted from an unexpected medical emergency.

PEOPLE confirmed Fox decided to halt Call Me Kat filming to allow the cast and crew time to grieve the loss of their coworker. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the network called Jordan "the kindest person you could ever imagine."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 09: Leslie Jordan attends "The Help" Los Angeles Premiere at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 9, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

"We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan," the statement read. "Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years."

"He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Though Jordan was widely praised for his roles on television, he became an internet sensation during the COVID pandemic for his hilarious and relatable videos on social media.

"People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me. They loved me," he told PEOPLE last year. "And they came back."

