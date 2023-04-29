01 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Early Life CBS via Getty Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on April 29, 1955, Leslie Jordan's career spanned across theater, film and television. The Emmy-winning actor made a name for himself with his funnyman bravado, LGBTQ+ activism and, later in life, his beloved social media presence and country music renaissance.

02 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Hollywood Start Leslie Jordan. CBS via Getty Soon after Jordan moved to Los Angeles in the '80s, he began showing face on stage and on television. He appeared on shows like Night Court and Murphy Brown and was cast as Whip in the made-for-TV movie The Road Raiders. Jordan nabbed his first major film role playing Murray in the 1990 comedy Ski Patrol. The charming Southerner joined the cast of CBS's political satire series Hearts Afire during its second season in 1993. He played newspaper printer Lonnie Garr until the show ended in 1995.

03 of 20 Leslie Jordan in 'Ellen' ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Though he didn't share the screen with DeGeneres, Jordan did guest star in one episode of her '90s sitcom. In 2021, the two reunited on her talk show and reminisced about Jordan's amusing one-time role as a studio executive. "I thought, Oh wow. I get to be on this gay sitcom," recalled the actor, noting that his appearance came shortly after DeGeneres came out. "I get the script, and I'm playing a straight guy." He cheekily continued: "And I open my mouth and 50 yards of purple chiffon come out."

04 of 20 Leslie Jordan in 'Will & Grace' Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Jordan's legacy is forever tied to his performance on the NBC television show Will & Grace. He played Beverly Leslie, the boisterous nemesis of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally). Jordan joined the cast in 2001, during its second season.

05 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Support for HIV/AIDS Awareness Amy Graves/WireImage Throughout his career, Jordan focused much of his philanthropic efforts on AIDS and HIV outreach. He attended charity events like the 2002 Stroll-A-Thon benefiting families affected by the disease, where he was joined by actor Anthony Heald and fitness guru Tony Horton. In a HuffPost article from 2017, he shared a message for younger generations that want to be involved in the conversation today. "I was of the generation that marched in the street, with hippies and ACT-UP and this and that…fine, march until the cows come home. It will get some interest in your cause," said Jordan, who experienced firsthand the heartbreak and fear during the '80s health crisis. "But the only real change is from within. You've got to get involved and you have to vote!"

06 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Substance Abuse Recovery Outreach Amanda Edwards/Getty When it came to his sobriety journey, Jordan was an open book. He attended the annual benefit luncheon for Friendly House — an LA-based women's addiction treatment center — several times, and regularly spoke about his personal experiences with substance abuse. In 2021, Jordan told PEOPLE that before he got sober, he relied on alcohol to feel comfortable being himself. "I felt it was a lot easier to be gay when I was loaded. My problem was I was a bar drinker. I started getting DUIs." Eventually, the actor started rehab, and the 12-step program helped him stay sober for the rest of his life.

07 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Emmy Win Frazer Harrison/Getty Jordan's portrayal of Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace won critical acclaim in 2006, when he took home the Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

08 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Autobiography Amy Graves/WireImage In 2008, Jordan published My Trip Down The Pink Carpet, an autobiography detailing his journey from Chattanooga to Hollywood. The book tells of his experience growing up gay in a conservative, Southern family, and the life-changing decision he made to board a Greyhound bus to L.A. and begin his career. Several of Jordan's celebrity friends attended his book launch party in Los Angeles, including Lily Tomlin, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Leeza Gibbons.

09 of 20 Leslie Jordan's On-Screen and On-Stage Hit Jim Spellman/WireImage When Jordan first starred as Earl Ingram in Sordid Lives, it was an award-winning play staged in 1996. The show was adapted into a film in 2000, and then again revived as a television show in 2008. Jordan starred in the same role in all three productions. Several cast members from the film joined the spin-off series, including actresses Rue McClanahan, Caroline Rhea and Olivia Newton-John.

10 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Autobiography Comes to Life Alli Harvey/Getty Just a couple of years after its publication, My Trip Down The Pink Carpet became an Off-Broadway production performed in New York City. The play's limited run was presented by Lily Tomlin and her wife, Jane Wagner.

11 of 20 Leslie Jordan in 'The Help' Steve Granitz/WireImage In 2011, Jordan played Mr. Blackly, the editor-in-chief of the fictional newspaper The Jackson Journal, in The Help. He shared the screen with a star-studded cast featuring Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Emma Stone.

12 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Guest Roles in the 2010s Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Family Jordan served as a guest star on several major television series throughout his career, including Baby Daddy, Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, among others. He appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2013.

13 of 20 Leslie Jordan on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Karwai Tang/WireImage In 2014, Jordan entered the Celebrity Big Brother house for the 14th installment of the United Kingdom's series. He shared the season with stars like Stephanie Pratt and Gary Busey. However, he didn't last long on the reality show — on day 12, he became the second housemate to be evicted.

14 of 20 Leslie Jordan on 'American Horror Story' FX Jordan appeared in the third, sixth and ninth season of FX's American Horror Story. In American Horror Story: Roanoke, he shared the set with another star featured in season 6: Lady Gaga. "The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, 'Leslie, have you met Stefani?' " said the actor, recalling how he failed to recognize the singer when they first met. "And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn't know who she was."

15 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Return to 'Will & Grace' Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty In 2017, Jordan reprised his Emmy-winning role as Beverly Leslie in the revival of Will & Grace. He played Karen's rival in all three of the show's reunion seasons.

16 of 20 Leslie Jordan on Instagram Leslie Jordan. Leslie Jordan/Instagraam During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan assumed a new role: he became an Instagram entertainer, posting comical and ridiculous clips of himself throughout 2020. In January 2021, he told PEOPLE that he posted videos twice a day for 80 days. "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me. They loved me," he said. "And they came back." Jordan became what The Washington Post called "our feisty quarantine uncle" and amassed more than 5 million followers.

17 of 20 Leslie Jordan on 'The Masked Singer' FOX via Getty In 2021, The Masked Singer welcomed Jordan as a guest singer during its sixth season. Hidden beneath a soft serve costume, he sang "This Little Light of Mine" on stage.

18 of 20 Leslie Jordan on 'Call Me Kat' Lisa Rose/FOX In the Fox television show Call Me Kat, Jordan played Phil, the head baker at the titular character's Louisville-based café.

19 of 20 Leslie Jordan's Country Music Album John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images In 2021, Jordan released a country music album called Company's Comin', which featured a mix of songs and gospel hymns. In conversation with Shania Twain on her Apple Music show, Jordan spoke about his Southern upbringing in a Baptist family. "I say this for myself, that music was always my savior. I wouldn't say the music was my religion, but it was a safe zone where I wasn't judged," the actor explained. "I could express myself and it was escapism for me as well. Growing up in a family that believed very much that God was going to be there to help you through things and then also having the music, what an inspiring way to grow up."