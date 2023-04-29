Leslie Jordan's Life in Photos

The beloved television and stage actor died in October of 2022, but his legacy lives on. Look back on his life in photos on what would have been his 68th birthday

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on April 29, 2023 09:00 AM
01 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Early Life

LOS ANGELES - APRIL 25: Pictured is Leslie Jordan (as Whip) in the made for television movie THE ROAD RAIDERS. Originally broadcast April 25, 1989. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
CBS via Getty

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on April 29, 1955, Leslie Jordan's career spanned across theater, film and television. The Emmy-winning actor made a name for himself with his funnyman bravado, LGBTQ+ activism and, later in life, his beloved social media presence and country music renaissance.

02 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Hollywood Start

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: Cast member Leslie Jordan in an off camera moment on the CBS television network series, "Hearts Afire." (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan. CBS via Getty

Soon after Jordan moved to Los Angeles in the '80s, he began showing face on stage and on television. He appeared on shows like Night Court and Murphy Brown and was cast as Whip in the made-for-TV movie The Road Raiders. Jordan nabbed his first major film role playing Murray in the 1990 comedy Ski Patrol.

The charming Southerner joined the cast of CBS's political satire series Hearts Afire during its second season in 1993. He played newspaper printer Lonnie Garr until the show ended in 1995.

03 of 20

Leslie Jordan in 'Ellen'

ELLEN - "Ellen in Focus" - Airdate: February 11, 1998. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) PRISCILLA TAYLOR;LESLIE JORDAN;JOELY FISHER
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Though he didn't share the screen with DeGeneres, Jordan did guest star in one episode of her '90s sitcom.

In 2021, the two reunited on her talk show and reminisced about Jordan's amusing one-time role as a studio executive. "I thought, Oh wow. I get to be on this gay sitcom," recalled the actor, noting that his appearance came shortly after DeGeneres came out. "I get the script, and I'm playing a straight guy."

He cheekily continued: "And I open my mouth and 50 yards of purple chiffon come out."

04 of 20

Leslie Jordan in 'Will & Grace'

WILL & GRACE -- "Home Court Advantage" Episode 3 -- Aired 10/9/03 -- Pictured: (l-r) Harry Connick Jr. as Leo Markus, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Jordan's legacy is forever tied to his performance on the NBC television show Will & Grace. He played Beverly Leslie, the boisterous nemesis of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally). Jordan joined the cast in 2001, during its second season.

05 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Support for HIV/AIDS Awareness

Anthony Heald (L), Leslie Jordan & Tony Horton (R) (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)
Amy Graves/WireImage

Throughout his career, Jordan focused much of his philanthropic efforts on AIDS and HIV outreach. He attended charity events like the 2002 Stroll-A-Thon benefiting families affected by the disease, where he was joined by actor Anthony Heald and fitness guru Tony Horton.

In a HuffPost article from 2017, he shared a message for younger generations that want to be involved in the conversation today.

"I was of the generation that marched in the street, with hippies and ACT-UP and this and that…fine, march until the cows come home. It will get some interest in your cause," said Jordan, who experienced firsthand the heartbreak and fear during the '80s health crisis. "But the only real change is from within. You've got to get involved and you have to vote!"

06 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Substance Abuse Recovery Outreach

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actor Leslie Jordan performs at the 15th Annual Awards and Benefit Luncheon for Friendly House on October 30, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Friendly House is one of the nation's first residential treatment homes for women recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty

When it came to his sobriety journey, Jordan was an open book. He attended the annual benefit luncheon for Friendly House — an LA-based women's addiction treatment center — several times, and regularly spoke about his personal experiences with substance abuse.

In 2021, Jordan told PEOPLE that before he got sober, he relied on alcohol to feel comfortable being himself. "I felt it was a lot easier to be gay when I was loaded. My problem was I was a bar drinker. I started getting DUIs."

Eventually, the actor started rehab, and the 12-step program helped him stay sober for the rest of his life.

07 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Emmy Win

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 19: Actor Leslie Jordan with the "Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series" award for his work on "Will & Grace" poses in the press room at the 2006 Creative Arts Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on August 19, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jordan's portrayal of Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace won critical acclaim in 2006, when he took home the Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

08 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Autobiography

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 02: Leslie Jordan attends the Leslie Jordan Book Party on June 2, 2008 at Here Lounge in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)
Amy Graves/WireImage

In 2008, Jordan published My Trip Down The Pink Carpet, an autobiography detailing his journey from Chattanooga to Hollywood. The book tells of his experience growing up gay in a conservative, Southern family, and the life-changing decision he made to board a Greyhound bus to L.A. and begin his career.

Several of Jordan's celebrity friends attended his book launch party in Los Angeles, including Lily Tomlin, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Leeza Gibbons.

09 of 20

Leslie Jordan's On-Screen and On-Stage Hit

NEW YORK - JULY 15: Actress Rue McClanahan, Creator/Director Del Shores, Actor Leslie Jordan, Actress Caroline Rhea and Olivia Newton John attend the New York premiere of "Sordid Lives: The Series" at the New World Stages on July 15, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Jim Spellman/WireImage

When Jordan first starred as Earl Ingram in Sordid Lives, it was an award-winning play staged in 1996. The show was adapted into a film in 2000, and then again revived as a television show in 2008. Jordan starred in the same role in all three productions. Several cast members from the film joined the spin-off series, including actresses Rue McClanahan, Caroline Rhea and Olivia Newton-John.

10 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Autobiography Comes to Life

NEW YORK - APRIL 19: (L-R) Lily Tomlin and Leslie Jordan attend the Off-Broadway opening night of "My Trip Down The Pink Carpet" at The Midtown Theater on April 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Alli Harvey/Getty Images)
Alli Harvey/Getty

Just a couple of years after its publication, My Trip Down The Pink Carpet became an Off-Broadway production performed in New York City. The play's limited run was presented by Lily Tomlin and her wife, Jane Wagner.

11 of 20

Leslie Jordan in 'The Help'

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 09: Leslie Jordan attends "The Help" Los Angeles Premiere at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 9, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

In 2011, Jordan played Mr. Blackly, the editor-in-chief of the fictional newspaper The Jackson Journal, in The Help. He shared the screen with a star-studded cast featuring Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Emma Stone.

12 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Guest Roles in the 2010s

BABY DADDY - "Emma's First Christmas" - In "Emma's First Christmas," premiering on Wednesday, December 11, 2013 at 8:30pm, Ben and Danny end up in elf suits as they try and find the perfect toy for Emma, the GigGorilla, while Riley and Tucker have volunteered to help Bonnie (Melissa Peterman) pull of the perfect Christmas. (Photo by Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images) LESLIE JORDAN, DEREK THELER, JEAN-LUC BILODEAU
Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Family

Jordan served as a guest star on several major television series throughout his career, including Baby Daddy, Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, among others. He appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2013.

13 of 20

Leslie Jordan on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Leslie Jordan enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on August 18, 2014 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2014, Jordan entered the Celebrity Big Brother house for the 14th installment of the United Kingdom's series. He shared the season with stars like Stephanie Pratt and Gary Busey. However, he didn't last long on the reality show — on day 12, he became the second housemate to be evicted.

14 of 20

Leslie Jordan on 'American Horror Story'

lady gaga; leslie jordan; american horror story
FX

Jordan appeared in the third, sixth and ninth season of FX's American Horror Story. In American Horror Story: Roanoke, he shared the set with another star featured in season 6: Lady Gaga.

"The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, 'Leslie, have you met Stefani?' " said the actor, recalling how he failed to recognize the singer when they first met. "And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn't know who she was."

15 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Return to 'Will & Grace'

WILL & GRACE -- "Tex and the City" Episode 209 -- Pictured: (l-r) Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In 2017, Jordan reprised his Emmy-winning role as Beverly Leslie in the revival of Will & Grace. He played Karen's rival in all three of the show's reunion seasons.

16 of 20

Leslie Jordan on Instagram

leslie jordan
Leslie Jordan. Leslie Jordan/Instagraam

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan assumed a new role: he became an Instagram entertainer, posting comical and ridiculous clips of himself throughout 2020. In January 2021, he told PEOPLE that he posted videos twice a day for 80 days. "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me. They loved me," he said. "And they came back."

Jordan became what The Washington Post called "our feisty quarantine uncle" and amassed more than 5 million followers.

17 of 20

Leslie Jordan on 'The Masked Singer'

THE MASKED SINGER: Guest judge Leslie Jordan in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)
FOX via Getty

In 2021, The Masked Singer welcomed Jordan as a guest singer during its sixth season. Hidden beneath a soft serve costume, he sang "This Little Light of Mine" on stage.

18 of 20

Leslie Jordan on 'Call Me Kat'

CALL ME KAT
Lisa Rose/FOX

In the Fox television show Call Me Kat, Jordan played Phil, the head baker at the titular character's Louisville-based café.

19 of 20

Leslie Jordan's Country Music Album

leslie jordan
John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

In 2021, Jordan released a country music album called Company's Comin', which featured a mix of songs and gospel hymns. In conversation with Shania Twain on her Apple Music show, Jordan spoke about his Southern upbringing in a Baptist family.

"I say this for myself, that music was always my savior. I wouldn't say the music was my religion, but it was a safe zone where I wasn't judged," the actor explained. "I could express myself and it was escapism for me as well. Growing up in a family that believed very much that God was going to be there to help you through things and then also having the music, what an inspiring way to grow up."

20 of 20

Leslie Jordan in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Leslie Jordan attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

The actor attended the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

That October, the 67-year-old actor died of what was ruled a "sudden cardiac dysfunction" that caused him to crash into a Hollywood building while driving.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Related Articles
Jerry Springer & Kym Johnson
Jerry Springer's 'DWTS' Partner Kym Johnson Recalls Teaching Him to Dance for His Daughter's Wedding (Exclusive)
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Allison Holker Boss Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Company and Future Earnings
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui
Pete Davidson Calls Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders the 'Best Actress,' Teasing 'She's Gonna Crush' Hollywood
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad amid His Prison Stint: 'Missin Ya Pops
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad Todd While He's in Prison: 'Missin Ya Pops'
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia Recalls Channeling 'Gilmore Girls' ' Jess — and Banksy — by Tagging the Warner Bros. Lot
BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Cuddle Up at the Bupkis After Party: See all the Exclusive Photos
James Corden Rollout 5/1
James Corden Bids Farewell to 'The Late Late Show' with Tears, Harry Styles and a Song
The tables are turned as Corden has Cruise take part in an epic musical performance during “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, to air during THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW, Thursday, April 27 (10:00 – 11:00 PM, ET/PT) ahead of the final broadcast of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN that night (12:37 – 1:37 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +*. Photos: Terence Patrick
James Corden and Tom Cruise Perform in 'The Lion King' for Their Final 'Late Late Show' Stunt Together
Maury Povich, Jerry Springer
Maury Povich on the Legacy of His 'Friendly Rival' Jerry Springer: 'He Didn't Change TV, He Radicalized It'
helen mirren, harrison ford
Harrison Ford on How the 'Shadow' of His Near-Fatal Plane Crash Hung Over His '1923' Character's Story
Presenter Jerry Springer attends at the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards at Fontainebleau Hotel on January 21, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
How a Sex Scandal Sparked Jerry Springer's 'Obsession' with Overcoming Shame — and Shaped His TV Career
Jerry Springer visits the Build Series to discuss the reality court show “Judge Jerry” at Build Studio on September 09, 2019 i
Jerry Springer's Famous Friends and Fans React to His Death: 'Smartest, Most Generous, Kindest Person'
Jerry Springer Gesturing While Taping His Show
Jerry Springer's Life in Photos
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
Jerry Springer, Talk Show Icon and Former Cincinnati Mayor, Dead at 79
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'Enjoys' Watching His Sex Scenes: 'She's Like a Voyeur'
James Corden Rollout 5/1
James Corden Shares His Most Memorable — and Funniest! — Moments from 'The Late Late Show' (Exclusive)