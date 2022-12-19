See Leslie Jordan 'Light Up the Room' on Holiday-Themed 'LEGO Masters' Prior to His Death

Leslie Jordan came to play!

PEOPLE has two exclusive sneak peeks of the beloved character actor bringing his trademark good humor and positive energy this week's three-night LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular special, which kicks off Monday night.

In the first clip, host Will Arnett introduces the Call Me Kat star, who teamed with LEGO Masters season 1 contestant Mel Brown to filmed the appearance prior to his unexpected death on Oct. 24.

Arnett tells Brown: "Your partner is an actor and comedian who has been all over TV and film for decades and won an Emmy for his role on Will & Grace. It's Leslie Jordan!"

Jordan makes a grand entrance and says, "This is so exciting, I almost fainted!"

Later, when the two men get a chance to know each other, Brown asks about Jordan's "LEGO experience" and the actor quickly responds, "Zero. Goose egg. Nothing. None. I'm ready."

In a clip from Wednesday's episode, Jordan and Brown participate in a LEGO sled-building challenge, carefully adding weight to their creator to test its strength in comparison to the other pairs.

Arnett tells the pair that "at 105 lbs., you officially pass Cheryl [Hines] and Dom [Forte]" which puts them in second place. They then successfully add a 20-lb. penguin, and the sled holds solid.

As they debate adding another 50 lbs. in order to shoot to the top of the leaderboard, Jordan urges, "Let's just do it."

Whether their LEGO creation withstands the weight remains to be seen on Wednesday.

Looking back on his time filming the special, Brown tells PEOPLE he was excited to be paired with Jordan.

"Being back on set was a dream come true again," he says. "I left a lot on the table behind with season 1 on that bridge. Then I was paired up with Leslie Jordan which was the icing on the cake. I have been a fan of Leslie for a long time — since Pee Wee's Playhouse — and I was an even bigger fan of his Instagram fame. Working with Leslie was very delightful."

Brown continues, "There wasn't a moment where he was not unpleasant. Leslie had this smile and tone of voice that would just light up the room. I was very happy to see him every day on the set. I can still hear the funny comments he would make on set and the family stories he would share with me. Even though I didn't personally know him, I will truly miss Leslie and his light-up personality."

Jordan died in an October car crash after suffering an apparent medical emergency. He was most famous for scene-stealing roles including his portrayal of Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace, which earned him a 2006 Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

That evening, Dolly Parton was one of many famous friends and fans to pay tribute. "Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," she wrote. "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, 'Oh, they will be missed' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother."

Robin Thicke and Finesse Mitchell also joined Jordan and Hines in partnering up to create super-powered holiday-themed builds for the LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular special, which airs Monday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.