See Leslie Jordan 'Light Up the Room' on Holiday-Themed 'LEGO Masters' Prior to His Death

The Call Me Kat actor filmed a guest judge appearance on the Fox competition show before his sudden death on Oct. 24

By
Published on December 19, 2022 09:30 AM

Leslie Jordan came to play!

PEOPLE has two exclusive sneak peeks of the beloved character actor bringing his trademark good humor and positive energy this week's three-night LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular special, which kicks off Monday night.

In the first clip, host Will Arnett introduces the Call Me Kat star, who teamed with LEGO Masters season 1 contestant Mel Brown to filmed the appearance prior to his unexpected death on Oct. 24.

Arnett tells Brown: "Your partner is an actor and comedian who has been all over TV and film for decades and won an Emmy for his role on Will & Grace. It's Leslie Jordan!"

Jordan makes a grand entrance and says, "This is so exciting, I almost fainted!"

Later, when the two men get a chance to know each other, Brown asks about Jordan's "LEGO experience" and the actor quickly responds, "Zero. Goose egg. Nothing. None. I'm ready."

In a clip from Wednesday's episode, Jordan and Brown participate in a LEGO sled-building challenge, carefully adding weight to their creator to test its strength in comparison to the other pairs.

Arnett tells the pair that "at 105 lbs., you officially pass Cheryl [Hines] and Dom [Forte]" which puts them in second place. They then successfully add a 20-lb. penguin, and the sled holds solid.

As they debate adding another 50 lbs. in order to shoot to the top of the leaderboard, Jordan urges, "Let's just do it."

leslie jordan

Whether their LEGO creation withstands the weight remains to be seen on Wednesday.

Looking back on his time filming the special, Brown tells PEOPLE he was excited to be paired with Jordan.

"Being back on set was a dream come true again," he says. "I left a lot on the table behind with season 1 on that bridge. Then I was paired up with Leslie Jordan which was the icing on the cake. I have been a fan of Leslie for a long time — since Pee Wee's Playhouse — and I was an even bigger fan of his Instagram fame. Working with Leslie was very delightful."

Brown continues, "There wasn't a moment where he was not unpleasant. Leslie had this smile and tone of voice that would just light up the room. I was very happy to see him every day on the set. I can still hear the funny comments he would make on set and the family stories he would share with me. Even though I didn't personally know him, I will truly miss Leslie and his light-up personality."

leslie jordan

Jordan died in an October car crash after suffering an apparent medical emergency. He was most famous for scene-stealing roles including his portrayal of Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace, which earned him a 2006 Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

That evening, Dolly Parton was one of many famous friends and fans to pay tribute. "Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," she wrote. "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, 'Oh, they will be missed' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robin Thicke and Finesse Mitchell also joined Jordan and Hines in partnering up to create super-powered holiday-themed builds for the LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular special, which airs Monday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related Articles
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan Honored at 'Love. Light. Leslie.' Memorial: 'You Made Millions of People Happy'
CALL ME KAT: Leslie Jordan in the all-new "Call Me Uncle Dad" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, October 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
'Call Me Kat' Sets Date for Leslie Jordan's Final Episode After His Death
ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "The Sound of Musical Chairs" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss
Ellen DeGeneres Remembers 'Love and Laughter' She Shared with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before His Death
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
AJ McLean's Wife Pens Tribute to Daughter Elliott's Favorite Dancer, Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
AJ McLean's Wife Pens Tribute to Daughter Elliott's Favorite Dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Making Ellen 'So Fun'
Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland Remember How Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Made 'Ellen' 'So Fun'
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Celebrates Late Friend
'Ellen' Producer Andy Lassner Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After His Death: 'He Was Our Flame. Our Joy'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
THE MASKED SINGER: Guest panelist Leslie Jordan in the “Hall of Fame Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
'The Masked Singer' : Leslie Jordan Makes Final Appearance on Hall of Fame Night as 2 More Stars Unmask
CALL ME KAT: Leslie Jordan in the all-new "Call Me Uncle Dad" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, October 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
Watch Leslie Jordan's Moving 'Call Me Kat' Tribute: 'I'm a Big Believer in Celebrating Every Moment'
CALL ME KAT: L-R: Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Mayim Bialik in the “Call Me Ken Jennings” episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, September 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
'Call Me Kat' Pauses Production After Leslie Jordan's Death: 'We Will Be Taking Time to Grieve'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Former Costars Hold Impromptu Memorial: 'We're Not Gonna Stay Sad, We're Gonna Celebrate'
Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr517rEJV5Q A Peek Inside Leslie Jordan's Home 🏠 MTV Cribs MTV Vault
Leslie Jordan Shares Glimpse Inside His Home in MTV 'Cribs' Filmed Before His Death at Age 67
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'