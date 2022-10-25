Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career.

In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year.

"So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News.

"I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to have made an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile? That's something."

Andy Barron

The career switch came after Jordan's hilarious videos went viral during the pandemic.

"I blew up," Jordan shared. "Give me a good pandemic and I flourish."

"I was just thinking, 'My gosh who are these people that want to hear what I have to say?'" he added. "It was just the innocence of it I guess."

Jordan's love of music was put on display when he shared videos of himself singing hymns with his nearly 6 million Instagram followers.

"I had a Sunday Instagram singing hymns and people started tuning in and somehow from that, we decided to make an album," he shared.

One day before his unexpected death, Jordan shared a video of him taking part in a little "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin" with his producer Danny Myrick.

He captioned the clip, "Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin' out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie."

Prior to his music career, the beloved character actor was most famous for his scene-stealing roles in shows including Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story.

Jordan recalled falling in love with acting while studying at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.

"I was not one who did plays in high school," he shared. "I was always funny, but that was to keep the bullies at bay and I got up in that Intro to Theater class, and it just hit me like a drug."

"I was a sissy, you know? I wasn't good at sports." he continued. "My dad was a lieutenant colonel in the army. He was a man's man and his, you know, group of guys would come home and I'd be twirling a baton in the front yard."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jordan died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency, TMZ first reported. The LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE that the accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time on Monday morning.

His death was also confirmed via his official Instagram on Monday afternoon, with a brief statement teasing that Jordan was still working in final days.

"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time," the post read. "In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."