The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at the age of 67.

Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD.

Jordan's fellow stars and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news of his death was announced.

The Real's Loni Love shared a tribute to Jordan and recalled how he inspired her, writing, "The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you."

Lance Bass also remembered Jordan on social media following his death, sharing, "Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend."

Cardi B shared the news of Jordan's death, writing, "I love you" after his reaction to her and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" went viral in 2020.

Michelle Pfeiffer also paid tribute to the late star, sharing, "Just heard the devastating news of the beloved Leslie Jordan's passing. Leslie was such a light for so many. Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times."

"He lived everyday to bring joy to every one he came in contact with," she continued. "Such a talent. Such an extraordinary human being. Such a loss. Rest well my friend."

Sean Hayes, who costarred with Jordan on Will & Grace, remembered the late star on Instagram.

"My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him," he shared alongside a photo of the him and Jordan. "There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️"