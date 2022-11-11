Leslie Jordan's Chattanooga, Tenn. Hometown Hosting Celebration of Life to Benefit HIV Patients

Leslie Jordan's hometown is paying tribute to the late star.

After the beloved comedic actor died at age 67 last month, Chattanooga, Tennessee, will host Love. Light. Leslie.: Sunday Hymn Singin' Celebrating Leslie Jordan on Nov. 20 at Memorial Auditorium, according to Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Hosted by Jordan's longtime friend and collaborator Del Shores with musical director Danny Myrick, the evening will feature sing-alongs, special guest appearances and other surprises. The event will benefit Cempa Community Care's HIV advocacy, care and assistance services.

"Will not be easy," wrote Shores, who directed Jordan in 2000's Sordid Lives and several other titles.

Jordan's manager Mike Lotus told the Times Free Press: "We want it to be uplifting and positive and bring people together."

Paul Morigi/Getty

Although he will buried in a private ceremony for friends and families, Shores and Jordan's Sordid Lives costars held an impromptu memorial to their late friend last month in Palm Springs during a celebration of the film's 22nd anniversary.

"We're not so great, but we're here, and y'all make everything better. It's been a sad week for us," Shores said at the event. "There was a discussion for a while that we were gonna cancel because I was just so 'tore up,' as we say in the South, over Leslie's death."

Jordan died in a car crash last month in Hollywood during an apparent medical emergency. Jordan's agent confirmed his death to PEOPLE.

In addition to Sordid Lives, he worked with Shores on 2008's Sordid Lives: The Series and the movies Southern Baptist Sissies (2013) and A Very Sordid Wedding (2017). Jordan was also known for roles in Will & Grace, The Help, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat.

After going viral with some hilarious videos during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan told PEOPLE of his newfound following in January 2021: "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me. They loved me. And they came back."