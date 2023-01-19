Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Confirmed

The beloved character actor died on Oct. 24 at the age of 67

By
and Chelsea White
Published on January 19, 2023 04:41 PM

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed as a "sudden cardiac dysfunction."

The Call Me Kat actor, 67, died suddenly on Oct. 24 when the medical event him to crash into a building in Hollywood, California, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office and documents obtained by PEOPLE from the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The LACCO determined Jordan's death in his car was from natural causes and listed arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. (There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Jordan's system. He had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death.)

Ahead of the official coroner's report, Jordan's agent confirmed to PEOPLE in October that Jordan had been involved in a car accident following what appeared to be a medical emergency. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actor Leslie Jordan performs at the 15th Annual Awards and Benefit Luncheon for Friendly House on October 30, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Friendly House is one of the nation's first residential treatment homes for women recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jordan was best known for his characters on Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, among others. During the COVID pandemic lockdown, Jordan rose to social media fame after he began posting Instagram videos that were equal parts heartwarming, hilarious and relatable.

In them, Jordan opened up about his life as a Southern gay man, sharing stories from his family and life experience. Followers praised Jordan for his sweet demeanor and laugh-out-loud storytelling.

After he rose to social media fame, Jordan told PEOPLE it was one of the first times he felt truly seen for who he was — not just the characters he became known for. "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that people discovered me as me. They loved me," he said. "And they came back."

Leslie Jordan attends "The Help" Los Angeles Premiere
Steve Granitz/WireImage

After news of his death surfaced, Jordan's friends and fans around the world paid tribute on social media.

"We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan," Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik said in a statement on behalf of the show, which halted production temporarily to allow the cast to grieve. "Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world."

The statement continued, "The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

In early January, Call Me Kat aired an episode with a special tribute from Jordan's longtime friend Dolly Parton.

"I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I'm going to talk to you," said the "I Will Always Love You" singer, 76. "Because there is that place on the other side, and I'm certainly going to see you there, little brother. You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."

Parton noted that Jordan would not have wanted his loved ones to be sad after his death.

"I just want you to know that we all love you, we all miss you, and I bet you're having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful. And I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be," she said. "You made us happy while you were here, and we're happy that you're at peace. I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie."

