Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey

Leslie Jordan made and remade his name several times throughout his career. As an actor, the Emmy winner was known for his boisterous spirit and funnyman bravado. In his philanthropy, he drew from his own lived experience, championing LGBTQ+ causes and advocating for recovering addicts. He spoke often about his experiences as an openly gay actor and about his two decades of sobriety.

Later in life, he proved himself a true renaissance man. Jordan generated a devoted following on social media, and in 2021 he drew from his southern roots to release a country music album. Here, a look back at his journey, as the entertainment industry mourns the shocking death of the star at age 67.

Leslie Jordan. Leslie Jordan/Instagraam

Becoming an Instagram star

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan assumed the responsibility of entertaining everyone on Instagram. He posted clips that mixed humor, absurdity and brutal honesty, the perfect recipe for relatable, beloved content. In January 2021, he told PEOPLE that he posted videos twice a day for 80 days. "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that people discovered me as me. They loved me," he said. "And they came back."

Throughout 2020, he joked about the seemingly endless stream of stay-inside orders and mandated restrictions. "Well, s---. What are y'all doing? This is awful," he said in one Instagram video. "It's still March. How many days are in March?"

In another relatable ramble online, Jordan shared his struggle to keep streaming shows. "Honey, I conquered Netflix. I watched 'em all. I watched the one about the tigers. I watched the one about the boy who tortured kittens. I watched the one about the nun who was murdered in 1969," he said. "There's nothing left for me to watch. But I'm not about to turn on the news. They will make you think it's the end of the world."

Jordan became what The Washington Post called "our feisty quarantine uncle," and amassed a fanbase of more than 5 million followers.

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

Channeling his southern roots through music

Jordan ventured down another new path in 2021 when he released a country music album entitled Company's Comin'. The tracklist was made up of songs and gospel hymns from his youth, some of which were collaborations with major music names like Brandi Carlile and friend Dolly Parton. In conversation with Shania Twain on her Apple Music show, Jordan spoke about his southern upbringing in a Baptist family.

"I say this for myself, that music was always my savior. I wouldn't say the music was my religion, but it was a safe zone where I wasn't judged," the actor explained. "I could express myself and it was escapism for me as well. Growing up in a family that believed very much that God was going to be there to help you through things and then also having the music, what an inspiring way to grow up."

On the day before his tragic death, Jordan shared an Instagram video of a moving hymn he sang with his country album's producer, Danny Myrick. "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin," Leslie wrote in the caption. He added that the song "should be comin' out real soon," and signed off "Love. Light. Leslie."

Handout/Getty

Expanding his platform to TikTok

Jordan took on the video app in October 2021 and saw similar fan love with every one of his posts. He shared stories, posted dancing videos and participated in popular trends. His TikToks earned millions of views, and fans kept asking for more.

On Oct. 7 of this year, Jordan giggled through a story about how he could come out to people in high school, sitting them down and telling them he "had this secret."

"Then they would look at me and go, 'Yeah. And what's the secret? You're gay and you murdered somebody? What's the secret?' " the actor said between laughs.

Three weeks before Jordan's tragic accident, he reunited with Megan Mullally, who played his rival on Will & Grace. In a nostalgic throwback video, the two took on the personalities of Beverley (Jordan) and Karen (Mullally), exchanging digs in character.

The TikTok's caption, however, told the castmates' real story. "With friends like this who needs enemies," said Jordan. "I love you so much @meganomullally and thanks for all your love and support. I had a great time tonight."

The world got to see plenty of Jordan's dancing talents since he blew up on social media during the pandemic. He's proved he had some serious skill, especially in this video of him managing to stay on beat and strut down a moving treadmill. Per usual, his fans were quick to compliment the lovable star. "That's EXACTLY how it's done ❤️," said one user in the comments.

In one of Jordan's earliest TikToks, the Call Me Kat star complained to the camera about the fit of his too-long tank top.

"I tucked it in because I don't know how to wear it any other way. 'Cause look," he said, stepping out of his jeans to reveal the lengthy shirt that read STOP BEING NOT MY BOYFRIEND. "It just goes and goes! I could wear it like a little mini dress maybe!"

Embracing his top-turned-dress, Jordan began to dance and sing for the camera, showing off the lively, animated personality fans adored throughout his career. "A grown man acting like this," he deadpanned at the end of the clip.

The roles that made him a star

Jordan was already a recognizable face before social media renewed his renown, having dabbled in film, theater and television since moving to Los Angeles in the 1980s.

CBS via Getty

He appeared on shows like Night Court and Murphy Brown and was cast as Whip in the made-for-TV movie The Road Raiders. Jordan nabbed his first major film role as Murray in the 1990 comedy Ski Patrol, and charming southerner joined the cast of CBS's political satire series Hearts Afire during its second season in 1993, playing newspaper printer Lonnie Garr until the show ended in 1995.

Jordan's legacy, however, is forever tied to his performance on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. He joined the cast in 2001 to play the boisterous nemesis of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally).

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Jordan's portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace won critical acclaim in 2006, when he took home the Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series. Then in 2017, Jordan reprised the role for the revival of Will & Grace, playing Karen's rival in all three of the show's reunion seasons.

In 2008, Jordan published My Trip Down The Pink Carpet, an autobiography detailing his journey from Chattanooga to Hollywood. The book told of his experience growing up gay in a conservative, southern family, and the life-changing decision he made to board a Greyhound bus to L.A. and begin his career.

Alli Harvey/Getty

Just a couple of years after its publication, My Trip Down The Pink Carpet became an Off-Broadway production performed by Jordan in a one-man show. The play's limited run was presented by Lily Tomlin and her wife, Jane Wagner.

In 2011, Jordan played Mr. Blackly, the editor-in-chief of the fictional newspaper The Jackson Journal, in The Help. He shared the screen with a star-studded cast including Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Emma Stone.

Michele K. Short/FX

He also appeared in the third, sixth and ninth season of FX's American Horror Story. In American Horror Story: Roanoke, he shared the set with another star featured in season 6: Lady Gaga.

"The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, 'Leslie, have you met Stefani?'" said the actor, recalling how he failed to recognize the singer when they first met. "And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn't know who she was."

FX

Jordan has also featured on several reality television shows. 2014, Jordan entered the Celebrity Big Brother house for the 14th installment of the U.K.-based series. He shared the season with stars like Stephanie Pratt and Gary Busey. However he didn't last long: on day 12, he became the second housemate to be evicted.

Jordan also appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2013, and even sang on The Masked Singer during its sixth season. Hidden beneath a soft serve ice cream costume, Jordan sang "This Little Light of Mine" on the show's stage.

Lisa Rose/FOX

His most recent project was playing Phil, the head baker at the titular character's Louisville-based café, on the Fox television show Call Me Kat. At the time of Jordan's passing, the show was still in production, and Jordan had already filmed nine episodes for its last season. Following the news of Jordan's death, the show announced it was pausing production indefinitely.

Mayim Bialik, who plays Kat, told PEOPLE that the show's team "will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."