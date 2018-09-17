Leslie Jones Says She'll 'Kiss' Oprah Winfrey If She Wins an Emmy: 'It's Gonna Be Ugly'

Leslie Jones has an ambitious plan if she wins an Emmy — and it involves Oprah Winfrey!

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 51, who is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy at Monday’s show, told Giuliana Rancic on E! Live from the Red Carpet that she has some creative ideas up her sleeve in case she takes home a trophy at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“I don’t think people are gonna expect what I do,” Jones said. “I’m gonna run up the aisle, high five everybody. I’m gonna grab Oprah, maybe dip her and kiss her.”

She added, “It’s gonna be ugly.”

Jones played Winfrey on SNL and previously admitted on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she “was scared” to play the TV icon. “I wasn’t gonna get her voice right,” she said. “I really wanted to do her justice ‘cause she is the bomb.”

“While they were doing my makeup and putting everything on, I just had her picture in front of me, and I just stared at her … And you just get that Oprah feeling.”

Her experience playing Winfrey on the show put her firmly in the Oprah 2020 camp. “She has to run ‘cause I’ll get an Emmy if she runs,” Jones told Meyers. “I will play her to death.”

She added, “Go for it Oprah! I’d vote for you now!”

Winfrey is not the only celebrity Jones is a fan of — she also told Rancic about the time she met Ted Danson. “Come on, from Cheers!” she gushed. “I’m supposed to be excited, man! Like I almost sang the Cheers song, but I was like, ‘Okay, that’s inappropriate.'”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.