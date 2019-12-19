Leslie Jones Comedy Special Directed by Game of Thrones Creators Coming to Netflix

Leslie Jones‘ stand-up special at Netflix is being headed by some familiar faces.

The streaming service announced Thursday that Leslie Jones: Time Machine will premiere on Jan. 14 and will be directed by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun,” reads the logline. “Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.”

A teaser for the comedy special even takes on a GoT theme as Jones, referred to as the “Mother of Dragons,” yells out “Dracarys!” to the audience, much to their amusement. (The comedian is a longtime fan of the series.)

The stand-up special is Jones’ first big project since her departure from Saturday Night Live in September. Jones, 52, confirmed her exit in an Instagram montage of her many iconic skits.

“Yes, it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live,” she wrote before thanking the network, producers, writers and her costars for making the show her “second home” during her five-year run.

Jones first announced the Netflix comedy special in August on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said that it would be filmed in Washington D.C. on Sep. 10.

“I am actually a stand-up comic,” she said. “It’s great to be the actress and the sketch and all this stuff, but I’m actually a stand-up, hardcore.”

Benioff, 49, and Weiss, 48, signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in August after being pursued by six studios, according to Deadline. The deal brings on Benioff and Weiss to write, produce and direct new series and films for the streaming service.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said to the outlet at the time. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

The popular screenwriters and producers were also originally slated to create the post-Skywalker era Star Wars movie with Disney’s Lucasfilm, but they dropped out of the deal in October.

The Emmy Award-winning duo explained that their schedules have become too busy since signing on to work with Netflix, according to Deadline, and felt they couldn’t do the film justice.

“We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too,” the pair said in a statement to the outlet at the time. “Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” they continued. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Leslie Jones: Time Machine premieres Jan. 14 on Netflix