Why Leslie Jones Does Not Miss Saturday Night Live : 'I Wasn't Very Free There'

Leslie Jones is reflecting on her departure from Saturday Night Live last year.

The comedian, 53, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t miss the sketch comedy show “at all.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don’t miss it. At all,” she said, adding that she does miss her old fellow cast member Kenan Thompson, who means “so much” to her.

“That job was hard, man,” Jones said. “That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.”

Jones first joined the NBC series in 2014 as a writer and quickly became a prominent cast member during the Weekend Update segments, earning three Emmy nominations during her five seasons.

Image zoom Will Heath/NBC

Jones announced she wouldn’t be returning for SNL’s 45th season last fall, sharing that she was leaving a “better performer” because of the show. Now, she has embarked on a new venture that she told ET is “a comedian’s dream come true” — hosting the reboot of Supermarket Sweep.

The fast-paced series, which originally debuted in 1965, follows three teams of two as they use their smart shopping skills to battle and fill their baskets with the best grocery items — all to win big cash prizes.

Earlier this week, Jones opened up to PEOPLE about why she’s excited for the new show, which premieres Sunday on ABC.

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jones on Her New Show Supermarket Sweep: ‘I Wanted to Give Money to Regular People’

“This one was really special because I wanted to give money to regular people,” she said. “If you give somebody $100,00, that's the biggest 'God bless you' you could ever give to somebody. I want people to see that it's possible to still win.”

“The game play in sweep has always been the strongest part of the show,” Jones continued. "Now I am bringing a little bit of me and joy and fun and joking and messing with the contestants. It's just wonderful. You get to see their real personality when they pull up to the sweep, you're like, ‘Oh, this is what you're about. Oh, okay. I like this.’”