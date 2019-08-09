Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones Releasing a New Netflix Standup Special in 2020

Leslie Jones is getting her very own standup special.

The Saturday Night Live star is set to headline an hour-long standup comedy special on Netflix, the streaming giant announced Friday.

Jones, 51, talked about the upcoming special on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying she’s excited to show fans what she can “really do.”

“I am actually a standup comic,” she said. “It’s great to be the actress and the sketch and all this stuff, but I’m actually a standup, hardcore.”

“That’s what paid the bills,” she added.

The comedian said the special will be filmed in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10.

“D.C.’s got one of the best comic crowds,” she said.

Jones joins a growing number of all-star comedians to release specials on Netflix, including Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer Adam Sandler, Aziz Ansari, Whitney Cummings, Bo Burnham and more.

Jones recently finished her fifth season of Saturday Night Live, which has earned her three Emmy nominations for her work on the hit comedy sketch series.

She is next set to star in The Angry Birds Movie 2 as the evil villain Zeta

Jones’ standup special is scheduled to launch on Netflix in 2020.