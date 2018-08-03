Les Moonves Doesn't Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations During CBS Earnings Call

Les Moonves was silent about the allegations of sexual misconduct against him during a 50-minute earnings call to address CBS’ second quarterly results on Thursday, multiple outlets report.

The call was the first time the CBS chairman and CEO spoke publicly since the allegations emerged July 27 in a piece by Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker. (Moonves denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.)

CBS has since launched an investigation into the matter, though the CBS board of directors opted not to vote on suspending Moonves just yet.

The 68 year old has also been in a legal battle with Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder in both CBS and Viacom. CBS sued her over her decision to merge CBS with the Redstone family-controlled trust, National Amusements Inc. She, in turn, sued Moonves, claiming he didn’t have the right to strip her control of the network.

Les Moonves Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

All hot-button topics were off the table on Thursday’s call, including during its 25-minute Q&A portion.

“In light of pending litigation and other matters, and on the advice of counsel, the scope of today’s call will be limited to the quarterly results of the company,” said Adam Townsend, CBS’ EVP of corporate finance and investor relations, at the top of the call, Deadline reported.

Moonves then joined the call and, according to Deadline, gave “his usual enthusiastic pitch about all things CBS — boasting about the gains of their streaming services, the strength of its late night programming, and the opportunities coming from the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to legalize sports gambling.

The company, meanwhile, has seen its stock fall more than 9 percent since the sexual assault allegations arose, NBC News reported, down to $52.70. But CBS has still seen revenue of $3.47 billion in its second quarter, CBS News reported, and a profit of $659 million.

“We’re as confident as ever that the strategy we have in place continues to set us up for long-term success,” Moonves said on the call, reading from a prepared statement later released online. “During the quarter, each of our three revenue types enjoyed solid growth … where we continue to see healthy gains in both traditional distribution and new digital platforms.”

Julie Chen and Les Moonves Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Farrow’s piece, six women — including actress Illeana Douglas and writer Janet Jones — who professionally dealt with Moonves between the 1980s and late aughts have accused him of sexual misconduct.

“Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, in what they said appeared to be a practiced routine. Two told me that Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers,” Farrow wrote in his piece. “All said that he became cold or hostile after they rejected his advances, and that they believed their careers suffered as a result.”

The New Yorker included a statement from Moonves, in which he admitted to acting inappropriately in the past.

“Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” he said.

“Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution,” he continued.

RELATED: CBS CEO Les Moonves Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 6 Women, Including Actress Illeana Douglas

CBS told the outlet that there have been no misconduct claims or settlements against Moonves.

The company also issued a statement about the exposé, writing, “CBS is very mindful of all workplace issues and takes each report of misconduct very seriously. We do not believe, however, that the picture of our company created in The New Yorker represents a larger organization that does its best to treat its tens of thousands of employees with dignity and respect. We are seeing vigorous discourse in our country about equality, inclusion, and safety in the workplace, and CBS is committed to being part of the solution to those important issues.”

They have since retained two law firms to investigate both the allegations against Moonves and the culture at the company, CBS News reported.

Julie Chen, 48 — Moonves’ wife since 2004 and mother to his 8-year-old son Charlie — has stood by her husband.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader,” she tweeted on July 27.

“He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being,” Chen continued. “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Chen is the host of Big Brother and one of the cohosts of The Talk, both of which air on CBS.