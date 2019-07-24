Leonardo DiCaprio Fanboys Over Zendaya's Controversial HBO Show Euphoria: It's 'Amazing'

Even Leonardo DiCaprio likes a good TV binge.

“I just saw Euphoria, which is amazing,” the Oscar winner, 44, told PEOPLE Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Zendaya-starring HBO show has stirred up controversy since its premiere in June for its raw depictions of teenage sexuality and drug use.

DiCaprio got to talking about the hit show, which recently got renewed for a second season, while discussing the changing movie industry. In a summer filled with superhero franchises and sequels, DiCaprio shared his thoughts on how movies like Quentin Tarantino‘s original drama can break through and still be successful.

“Not necessarily about the franchise aspect of it, but about the fact that we’re entering this age of streaming where things are so immediate,” DiCaprio answered when asked if he was worried about movie franchises dominating the box office.

“And all of a sudden we have a new show, eight episodes of a new brilliant show, that comes on that you can watch almost every other day,” he continued, referencing Euphoria.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Says He’ll Keep Acting ‘As Long as They’ll Have Me’: It’s the ‘Greatest Gift’

“So when you’re talking about a movie that’s shot on film, where you have all of Hollywood Boulevard that is physically transformed into 1969 with no CGI, this is kind of a real throwback to an era of filmmaking that we’re not gonna see anymore,” DiCaprio added, talking about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “And in a way it is a bit of a dinosaur. I just hope that we’re still gonna have this communal theatrical experience of going to see a great piece of art all together and enjoy it.”

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch

DiCaprio, who has appeared in two of Tarantino’s 9 films, also spoke to PEOPLE about his future in the movie business. Tarantino has often said he’ll retire after making 10 films.

“It’s a good question. I don’t know,” DiCaprio said when asked about one day taking a permanent break. “I mean, I suppose at some point I might retire, but I’ve always looked at this as the greatest gift that anyone’s ever given me. I feel like I won the lotto, so I’m going to keep going as long as they’ll have me.”

Image zoom Zendaya in Euphoria HBO

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Shares 1994 Clip of His Friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio—Despite Their Rocky Start

The Titanic star plays fading actor Rick Dalton, who had a hit TV show but now finds himself struggling to stay in the limelight. Though DiCaprio is still one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood decades into his career, he said he’s still aware that a low point could come at any moment.

“I know there’s ebbs and flows in everybody’s career,” he said at the premiere, where guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails. “Sometimes you’re a little hotter, sometimes you’re not. Sometimes you may not be hot at all, but if you love what you do, you gotta just keep doing it.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens on Friday.