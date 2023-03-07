Hulu Officially Calls Off 'Devil in the White City' Series 5 Months After Keanu Reeves' Exit

The decades-in-the-making project, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, previously had Keanu Reeves set to star

By
Published on March 7, 2023 12:48 PM
Giorgio Armani - One Night Only NYC - SuperPier - Arrivals
Photo: NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and director Martin Scorsese attend Giorgio Armani - One Night Only New York at SuperPier on October 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

The Devil in the White City has hit another block on its way to reaching screens.

PEOPLE has confirmed the decades-in-the-making series executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will not stream on Hulu. ABC Signature also confirms it is now planning to shop the show around to other outlets.

The setback comes five months after previous star Keanu Reeves and director Todd Field stepped away from the series.

The Matrix star, 58, exited his role just two months after his casting was announced as architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham, a central figure in Erik Larson's 2003 critically acclaimed historical fiction novel.

Actor Keanu Reeves attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California.
Steve Jennings/Getty

Reeves was announced to take on his first starring U.S. television role in August when he was cast as Burnham, who revolutionized the urban landscape and helped to develop early skyscrapers.

Hulu had since been on the hunt for a replacement to star in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Should the project find a home on another platform, it will serve as the latest reunion between executive producers and frequent collaborators DiCaprio and Scorsese.

The pair previously worked together on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

DiCaprio has been working on a version of the project — at one point, slated to be a film — since 2003, when Tom Cruise also held rights to the source material.

The Oscar winner, 48, is not expected to appear on screen in the Devil in the White City adaptation.

