Twin Peaks Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dead at 63 'After a Long Illness'

Dohlen played the agoraphobic, orchid-growing Harold Smith in the second season of Twin Peaks in 1990

Actor Lenny Von Dohlen has died. He was 63.

The actor "died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness," Steven J. Wolfe, longtime manager of the Twin Peaks star, confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Von Dohlen's sister Catherine was the first to share the news of his death on Friday morning in a post on Facebook.

"The world lost a magnificent man on July 5," she wrote. "Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places."

Catherine continued, "He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory."

Von Dohlen made his acting debut in telefilm called Kent State and had a small role in Tender Mercies before getting his big break in 1984's Electric Dreams as Miles Harding.

In 1990, the actor played the agoraphobic orchid-growing Harold Smith in the sophomore season of Showtime's Twin Peaks. Von Dohlen appeared in several episodes of the series and then appeared in the 1992 New Line feature Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.

LENNY VON DOHLEN Credit: Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett

Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Lazarus Man, The Pretender, CSI: Miami and Don't Touch were among Von Dohlen's TV credits. He also guest-starred in popular TV shows including Miami Vice, thirtysomething, The Equalizer and The Young Riders.

Known for his dramatic roles, including playing the title role in Billy Galvin, Von Dohlen also showed off his physical comedy skills as one of the bumbling bad guys in Home Alone III. Other film credits include Tollbooth, Jennifer 8, Cadillac, Beautiful Loser, Blind Vision and One Good Turn and Leaving Normal.

LENNY VON DOHLEN Credit: UPPA/Photoshot Photo/Starstock

Von Dohlen was born in Augusta, Georgia, and raised in Goliad, Texas. He went on to attend the University of Texas atAustin and graduated from Loretto Heights College in Denver.

"Above all, theater was his first love," longtime manager Wolfe wrote in a statement.

He starred in Caryl Churchill's hit play Cloud 9 and The Roundabout Theater's revival of Desire Under the Elms opposite Kathy Baker, as well as other New York shows, including Asian Shade, The Team, Twister, Vanishing Act and The Maderati. And, Wolfe added, "Through the years he continued to work in regional theater across the country."

Von Dohlen most recently worked on the upcoming comedy feature Sallywood alongside Sally Kirkland, Jennifer Tilly and Keith Carradine.