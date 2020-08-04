Lena Waithe Developing New Show About Open Marriages: 'It’s Fascinating to Me’

"Society has such a conservative way of looking at marriage," Lena Waithe said

Lena Waithe is exploring the world of nontraditional relationships.

The Master of None star is developing a new series about open relationships, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which Waithe has written a pilot episode for, will premiere on Amazon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’ve never been in an open marriage, but it’s fascinating to me," Waithe, 36, told THR.

Waithe said she wants the show, currently titled Open, to help make nontraditional relationships less taboo.

"Society has such a conservative way of looking at marriage," Waithe said. "I do think that we as a nation need to reevaluate what marriage looks like for us as a country — because whatever we have right now, it ain’t working."

The new project comes just months after Waithe split from wife Alana Mayo. The former couple announced their plans to separate in January after one year of marriage and four years together.