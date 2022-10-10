Lena Headey Marries 'Ozark' 's Marc Menchaca in Italy with 'Game of Thrones' Stars in Attendance

Lean Headey married Marc Menchaca last Thursday in Italy, and some of her wedding guests have already shared photos of the event

By
Published on October 10, 2022 10:16 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca attend the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO Series "The Outsider" at Directors Guild Of America on January 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Lena Headey has said "I do" to Marc Menchaca!

The Game of Thrones alum and the Ozark actor tied the knot in Italy last Thursday, Wiki of Thrones first reported. Photos shared by a guest show Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, in a simple, white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and two roses — one pink, one white — in her hair.

Headey's floral hairpiece matched a flower arch, per photos from the guest, while her bouquet added a pop of lavender.

(6)-Helen-Sloan--HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO

A few Game of Thrones alums attended the wedding. Peter Dinklage was pictured kissing another guest on the cheek in the photo set, while another photo showed Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas posing with other attendees.

Scinuà, a local restaurant, also shared a Game of Thrones reunion snap featuring Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Headey has yet to share any photos from the ceremony or reception herself. (PEOPLE reached out to Headey and Menchaca's teams for comment on the nuptials.)

Menchaca, 47, has been linked to Headey since 2020.

Headey was previously married to musician Peter Loughran for five years before Headey filed for divorce in 2012. In a conversation with More post-divorce, Headey revealed she was faced with "massive grief" at the end of the marriage.

Though Headey is best known for her work on Game of Thrones, she's voiced characters for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Wizards, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Infinity Train, Masters of the Universe: Revelation and video game The Artful Escape.

Related Articles
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Brooklinen Holiday Collection
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Winter Bedding Drop, Plus More New Home Products
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
mary fitzgerald
'Selling Sunset' 's Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Celebrate in Morocco & More Celeb Vacations!
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Lena Stone wedding
Lena Stone Is Married! All the Details from the Singer's Nashville Wedding to Michael Beckham
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Jennie Kim of Black Pink
Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes
Card Placeholder Image
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar
Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar Tie the Knot in Italy After Having to Postpone the Wedding Twice
guess the celeb kid
Can You Guess the Celebrity from Their Childhood Photo?
Erin Foster wedding
From Erin & Simon to Hilary & Matthew: All of the Celeb Couples Who Tied the Knot in 2019