Lena Headey has said "I do" to Marc Menchaca!

The Game of Thrones alum and the Ozark actor tied the knot in Italy last Thursday, Wiki of Thrones first reported. Photos shared by a guest show Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, in a simple, white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and two roses — one pink, one white — in her hair.

Headey's floral hairpiece matched a flower arch, per photos from the guest, while her bouquet added a pop of lavender.

Helen Sloan/HBO

A few Game of Thrones alums attended the wedding. Peter Dinklage was pictured kissing another guest on the cheek in the photo set, while another photo showed Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas posing with other attendees.

Scinuà, a local restaurant, also shared a Game of Thrones reunion snap featuring Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Headey has yet to share any photos from the ceremony or reception herself. (PEOPLE reached out to Headey and Menchaca's teams for comment on the nuptials.)

Menchaca, 47, has been linked to Headey since 2020.

Headey was previously married to musician Peter Loughran for five years before Headey filed for divorce in 2012. In a conversation with More post-divorce, Headey revealed she was faced with "massive grief" at the end of the marriage.

Though Headey is best known for her work on Game of Thrones, she's voiced characters for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Wizards, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Infinity Train, Masters of the Universe: Revelation and video game The Artful Escape.