Lena Dunham Says She Would 'Love' to Make a Girls Movie

Lena Dunham hasn't ruled out the idea of revisiting the lives of Hannah, Jessa, Marnie and Shoshanna for the big screen.

During a remote appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dunham said she would "love" to adapt her HBO hit series Girls into a movie — under the right conditions, that is.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would love to make a Girls movie," she said. "But I just want to make sure that enough time has passed that we really have something to say."

Dunham, 33, said she wants to make sure she has enough time in her schedule to give the potential project the time and dedication that it deserves.

"I have a book coming out, I'm just about to shoot another movie. I have another TV project that I'm developing," she explained. "It's really important to me that I have enough creative differentiations that I can go back in and do something intelligent."

Image zoom

RELATED: Lena Dunham Says She Felt Lost After Girls Ended

Girls ran for six seasons from 2012-2017 and followed a group of four young women trying to make it in New York City. The show, also starring Jemima Kirke, Allison Williams and Zosia Mamet, won a Golden Globe Award in 2013.

More than three years after the show wrapped, Dunham said she still keeps in touch with the cast.

"They're my family and they always will be," she said.

Image zoom Apatow Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

So how would Dunham's character Hannah be handling the social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus? Not well.

"Even though Hannah is now a mother and a caring one, she would be breaking quarantine every single night to meet men from Tinder," Dunham said. "She'd be like 'Let's wear an N95 mask and meet in a very private park. I'll have no underwear on.' She's a disaster."