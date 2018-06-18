Lena Dunham Wishes Ex Jack Antonoff a Happy Father’s Day, Says Their Bond Is ‘4ever'

Days after Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff raised a few eyebrows for exchanging some flirty messages on social media, the exes continued to show they’re still on good terms with each other as the Girls star wished her ex, who does not have any children, a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy father’s day @jackantonoff we may have broken up but you still give me the finger from the London airport and that’s 4ever,” she wrote alongside a smiling photo of Antonoff. The photo appeared to be recent, and was dated as having been taken on June 13.

Dunham, 32, and the Bleachers frontman, 34, called it quits in January after five years of dating but have remained amicable.

Writing that she has “many fathers” in a separate post shared on her Instagram Story, Dunham also extended her Father’s Day wishes to her friend, musician SoKo.

“Happy father’s day to my new daddy @sokothecat,” she wrote.

Last week, Antonoff commented on an early morning photo Dunham shared of herself and one of her cats, who tragically passed away just days later.

“I have two cats but only one sleeps on my face and sits on my lap while I pee,” she wrote. “The positive effect Gia Maria Carangi has had on my mental health cannot be overestimated.”

Noticing the early timestamp, the Bleachers frontman inquired about Dunham’s schedule, asking “Why are you awake?”

Dunham’s response? “Cuz [sic] it’s the prime time to catch you on the gram, four eyes.”

The former couple met in 2012 after being set up on a blind date by Antonoff’s sister Rachel and comedian Mike Birbiglia.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed Dunham and Antonoff’s split, she briefly addressed the breakup during a livestream on Instagram, saying she was still wearing a ring that Antonoff had given her.

“I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

In March, Dunham was photographed out and about with an unidentified companion, who she was seen wrapping her arm arounds as they left dinner together.

Antonoff, meanwhile, has been linked to Carlotta Kohl; the Bleachers frontman and model sat courtside at a Knicks game in March.