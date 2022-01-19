Lena Dunham Talks Professional Split from Girls Co-Showrunner Jenni Konner: 'I Needed to Pause'

Lena Dunham is opening up about her split from former producing partner Jenni Konner back in 2018.

After working on the hit HBO series Girls together, Dunham and Konner teamed up again for the channel's comedy series Camping. Dunham left production mid-way through filming the first and only season to go to rehab for a benzodiazepines addiction, and she and Konner parted ways shortly after.

Dunham, 35, reflected on the connection between her exit from rehab and the end of her professional relationship with Konner in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think my recovery played a part in the break with Jenni insofar as it showed me that I needed to pause and clear the slate," she told the outlet. "I needed to almost start again and just hear my own voice."

She added that Camping, which received a mostly negative response from critics, "was a reminder to me that to make things that really were truthful to me, I needed to go back to a kind of quieter place."

In 2018, Dunham and Konner released a joint statement announcing their decision to no longer work together.

"We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other's choices," the pair said. "While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward."

Around the same time, Dunham had also recently undergone a hysterectomy to treat her endometriosis pain and broken up with boyfriend Jack Antonoff after more than five years together.

In the THR interview, she said the whirlwind time, which was shortly after Girls came to an end, prompted her to retreat from the spotlight.

"I just realized that the experience of Girls and my 20s was such an all-encompassing hurricane of both validation and derision that in order for me to keep that place of myself that loved to make art, that was what needed to happen," she said.

Today, Dunham is newly married (she wed musician Luis Felber in September) and has a new movie, Sharp Stick, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

She told THR that when COVID-19 pandemic hit, the increased isolation helped her dig deeper into her art.