Lena Dunham was also seen kissing co-star Adam Driver while filming a scene for HBO's Girls

Hannah and Her Baby? Lena Dunham Sports a Faux Bump on the Girls Set

Does Hannah Horvath have a baby on board? It would appear so!

Lena Dunham, 30, was seen sporting a prominent (faux) baby bump while filming scenes for the sixth and final season of Girls in New York City on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Clad in a pair of maternity overalls, Dunham’s baby belly was unmistakable.

Earlier in the week, Dunham – wearing a different ensemble – was seen filming a makeout session with costar Adam Driver, who plays her ex-boyfriend Adam Sackler – that is, at least as of the end of season 5.

At the end of the most recent batch of episodes, Dunham’s newly single Hannah had come to terms with her best friend Jessa’s ( Jemima Kirke) romance with Adam. Things weren’t necessarily going smoothly with the new couple, however – after a minor fight exploded into a major one, Adam and Jessa totally trashed his apartment.

RELATED VIDEO: Hear Which Girls Star Had Caviar Personally Delivered

Of the series’ end, Kirke previously told PEOPLE, “I feel sad as if it’s the last year of college … “That’s exactly how it felt, my last year of college, which was like, ‘S—, why didn’t savor this more? Why did I complain so much? Why didn’t I like apply myself more?’ And now it’s over.”