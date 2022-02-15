Lena Dunham Calls Husband Luis Felber Her 'Most Talented Co-Pilot': 'Valentine of My Dreams'

"Thank you for picking me, and for picking me up out of the only self I thought I could be," Lena Dunham wrote

Lena Dunham is celebrating her marriage to her husband, Luis Felber, with a Valentine's Day tribute.

As the 35-year-old Girls alum celebrated their love on Instagram Tuesday, she praised the musician — who performs as Attawalpa — for being the "most talented co-pilot."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A year ago today you knocked on my door and — without trepidation or judgement [sic] — undertook the gentlest page one rewrite on my life," she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. "In this year we've done a lot — moved 3 times, traveled the world and lived out of a shared suitcase (with dogs!) made art, joined friends and families — oh, and gotten married. You are the wisest, funniest and most talented co-pilot I could imagine. There's no choice I don't want to make with you and nothing I don't want to hear your take on and my favorite time of the day is when we chat ourselves to sleep."

Added Dunham, "Thank you for picking me, and for picking me up out of the only self I thought I could be. I used to hate fish, but I like it when you cook it — and that's the best metaphor I can find for all of this. It's an understatement to say you are IT, but if there's ever a day to say it then it's every February 15th from now on. Te amo, LuLu."

Felber chose to celebrate the pair's love on the most romantic day of the year. On Instagram Monday, he shared two candid black-and-white photos of the couple.

"Happy Valentines 🌹 Everyday✨@lenadunham 💜✨💜," the 35-year-old captioned the post.

Resharing Felber's post to her Instagram Story, Dunham called her husband the "Valentine of my dreams." Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, the actress and writer continued to share candid photos taken over the course of the couple's relationship.

PEOPLE confirmed through a source last September that Dunham and Felber had quietly wed. When she previously publicized the relationship that April, Dunham told The New York Times she felt "really lucky" and called Felber "the greatest person [she has] ever met."

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber attend the "Zola" special screening at Picturehouse Central on August 01, 2021 in London, England Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Shortly after the marriage news broke, Felber opened up about the couple's whirlwind romance in a separate New York Times interview.

"I think when you know, you know. I've only been alive for 35 years in this lifetime, and I think it's another archaic thing for guys to hide their feelings. I'm way more into the flow of getting to know the person. And I think Lena's the same," he said. "And I think — I'm going to sound cheesy — but when you find your soulmate, you just know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Felber additionally spoke about how "there were lots of moments" where he knew he wanted to marry the Camping creator.