Lena Dunham Says She Was 'Smart' for Dating Ex Jack Antonoff After He Sends Her Sweet Message

Lena Dunham has no regrets about her relationship with ex Jack Antonoff — in fact, she considers it one of her better decisions.

Dunham took to Twitter late Thursday night to share a sweet exchange she had with Antonoff, in which he sent her a body-positivity message.

“I just texted @jackantonoff that I can’t stop eating sugar and he said ‘just be active but gaining pounds is a cool look!’ ” she wrote. “I guess I was really SMART dating him for almost 6 years.”

After receiving the words of encouragement from her ex, she reflected fondly on her relationship with the Bleachers frontman.

I just texted @jackantonoff that I can’t stop eating sugar and he said “just be active but gaining pounds is a cool look!” and I guess I was really SMART dating him for almost 6 years ❤️ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 6, 2018

“Not big into regret,” she added.

Not big into regret — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 6, 2018

Dunham, 32, and Antonoff, 33, called it quits in January after five years of dating but have remained close friends in the months since.

Last month, the actress shared a cozy selfie of the pair on Instagram. In the photo, Dunham leaned against Antonoff’s shoulder, while the Bleachers frontman flashed a big grin.

“Best friends 4ever,” she wrote alongside the image.

RELATED: Lena Dunham and Ex Jack Antonoff Exchange Flirty Messages on Instagram

She also jokingly wished her ex, who does not have any children, a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy father’s day @jackantonoff we may have broken up but you still give me the finger from the London airport and that’s 4ever,” she wrote alongside a smiling photo of Antonoff. The photo appeared to be recent, and was dated as having been taken on June 13.

Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham Lena Dunham/instagram

The former couple met in 2012 after being set up on a blind date by Antonoff’s sister Rachel and comedian Mike Birbiglia.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed Dunham and Antonoff’s split, she briefly addressed the breakup during a livestream on Instagram, saying she was still wearing a ring that Antonoff had given her.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.” RELATED VIDEO: Lena Dunham Had a Full Hysterectomy to Remove Her Uterus and Cervix and End Endometriosis Pain