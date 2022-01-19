"I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed," Lena Dunham said of the acclaimed HBO hit

Lena Dunham Opens Up About a Potential Girls Reboot — and Reveals Why 'It's Not Time Yet'

Don't expect Lena Dunham to revisit Girls anytime soon.

As part of The Hollywood Reporter's latest cover story, Dunham opened up about the possibility of rebooting the acclaimed HBO hit.

"We all recognize it's not time yet," said the writer and actress, 35. "I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed."

Dunham added that "right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren," referencing the Star Wars character played by Girls alum, Adam Driver.

Casey Bloys, who serves as the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, also shut down a potential Girls reboot to THR, telling the publication, "As proud of the show as we are, there aren't any plans to bring Girls back."

But THR noted that Dunham "isn't averse" to revisiting Girls in a way similar to how HBO Max did the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That. She even has "engaged in informal talks" with the premium network.

"It was such a pleasure to see those women back together and to see them take on middle-age[d] sexuality," she explained. "For me, those are women who can do no wrong."

Dunham created and executive produced Girls, which ran for six seasons between 2012 and 2017. The series followed aspiring writer Hannah Horvath (Dunham) and her three friends as they navigate their 20s in New York City.

According to THR, Dunham got "teary-eyed" while recalling the first time she ever stepped onto the set of Girls.

"I look back, and just, like, the sheer gall of me, stepping on to set that first day; 24-year-old me standing in Silver Cup Studios, the old Sex and the City studios, going, 'Let's do this,'" she recalled. "I'm proud of myself."

Talk of revisiting the series is no new phenomenon. Previously, executive producer Judd Apatow also expressed interest in bringing Girls back to the screen.