Lena Dunham Salutes Nurses in Message Marking Her 37th Birthday: 'We Are So Lucky to Have You'

"I wouldn't be here, basking in the pleasures of being alive, if not for the wisdom, ferocity and impossible sacrifice of nurses everywhere," Dunham wrote

By
Published on May 13, 2023
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham is thinking of healthcare workers as she turns 37.

For her birthday on Saturday, the Girls creator penned a tribute to nurses, thanking nurses for their service.

"Today — on my 37th birthday — I salute you," wrote Dunham on Instagram. "I wouldn't be here, basking in the pleasures of being alive, if not for the wisdom, ferocity and impossible sacrifice of nurses everywhere. Not all heroes wear capes — in fact, some wear clogs."

"Thank you for every blood pressure check, perfectly timed joke and cup of juice. We are so lucky to have you," she concluded.

Dunham captioned the post, "#DearNurses THANK YOU 🙏#WithLove, Lena."

She then nominated three people "to write and share your own #DearNurses letter of appreciation."

In April, Dunham celebrated five years of sobriety, posting a series of photos on Instagram in honor of the milestone.

"Five years ago today, I set foot — trembling like a little kid — into treatment for substance misuse," she began her caption. "My parents hugged me goodbye, I changed into house slippers, and there I was. The struggle with addiction hit me little by little, then all at once."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lena Dunham
Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images

Dunham explained that the past five years have been "the happiest of my time on earth so far." She said going through life without drug use gave her a "sturdy baseline and new tools."

"I was able to get and stay sober because I had the support and resources to ask for and get incredible help — medical, spiritual," she continued. "For so many people, the difference between sober and using isn't their willingness, or their strength- it's their resources. We don't have a system that makes this easy for those who are already struggling to make their lives work."

She added: "There are a lot of people who deserve thanks here — I hope I've given them enough of that face-to-face, but today is a good reminder to give more. Every day is a lesson I am lucky to learn, and I don't take it for granted. So especially today, I am grateful."

