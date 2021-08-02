Lena Dunham Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Luis Felber at Zola Screening in London

The actress made her relationship with the musician Instagram official in June

Lena Dunham hit the red carpet with boyfriend Luis Felber by her side.

The Girls alum, 35, stepped out with the English-Peruvian musician on Sunday to attend a screening of Zola at the Sundance Film Festival in London, marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

Dunham wore a black satin dress and sparkly heels for the night out; Felber 35, opted for a casual black blazer and pants with a colorful striped button-down shirt. He wrapped his arm around Dunham as they posed for photos, and at one point planted a kiss on her forehead as she smiled.

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images

The actress first confirmed she was dating Felber — known professionally as Attawalpa — in June when she shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram in honor of his birthday.

"Feliz Cumpleanos Luis," she began her caption. "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life — wearing a lime green polar fleece snood — and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."

Dunham continued, "Everyone who comes into contact with you — creatively, emotionally, accidentally — is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."

She concluded her tribute with a quote from the Zombies song, "This Will Be Our Year": "'The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come.' Happy Birthday, Lulu."

A few days prior to the birthday post, Dunham had revealed on Twitter that she was dating someone new.

"When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack [Horseman] as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face," she wrote. "In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."

Lena Dunham Credit: Lena Dunham/Instagram

Dunham's last public relationship was with music producer/songwriter Jack Antonoff. PEOPLE confirmed in January 2018 that the two had called it quits after more than five years together.

Following her split from Antonoff, she was briefly engaged to an unnamed partner, she revealed in a January 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan UK. She said at the time that he had proposed with the lace of a Timberland boot while they were snowed in at her parents' apartment.