Lena Dunham is encouraging fans to love themselves by posing naked.

On Wednesday, the Girls creator and star, who has been a longtime advocate for body positivity, shared a photo of herself sitting nude outdoors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With her back to the camera, Dunham, 33, wore nothing but a necklace and earrings as she sat on a blanket in the grass and looked over her shoulder. Along with the clothing-free photo, the actress called for fans to write positive things about themselves in the comments section.

To make things even better, for each empowering comment, Dunham vowed to donate a dollar to the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House, a recovery home for women in the United States.

“Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment below with a reason you love yourself,” Dunham began the inspiring post.

Lena Dunham Instagram/Lena Dunham

RELATED: Lena Dunham Doesn’t Understand Why She Is Being Criticized for Losing Weight: ‘You Just Can’t Win’

Leading by example, the actress wrote, “I’ll go first: I’m a sober accountable adult who still loves to get naked.”

“Okay, GO!” she continued. “For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @FriendlyHouseLA, a residential program for women recovering from substance and alcohol addiction. So guys, be liberal with your self-praise…”

The post then prompted a number of stars to comment with things they loved about themselves, including Scout and Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, and Orlando Bloom.

“I love my ability to see the good in everyone! My radiant loving!!” Scout commented, while her big sis Rumer wrote, “I love myself for my resolute loyalty. My tender heart and my compassion and empathy for others….oh and the tiny freckle on my toe”

Twitter

Speaking to her own “compassionate heart”, Moore praised herself and said, “I am a beautiful soul with an enormous loving compassionate accepting heart who loves to play with dolls toys and all things miniature!”

Added Bloom in his own comment: “You’re a genius! I’m a recovering- impulsive risk taker – I love my sincere and sometimes too sensitive heart ❤️” added Bloom.

Dunham has never been one to shy away from body positivity.

In January 2017, the actress took a stance against the body shaming she has experienced throughout her life after appearing on the cover of Glamour free of Photoshop.

“Throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was f—— funny looking,” she wrote on Instagram. “Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees — I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility.”

“Let’s get something straight: I didn’t hate what I looked like — I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it,” she continued.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Speaks Out About Body Confidence After Appearing on Magazine Cover Un-Photoshopped

Twitter

RELATED: Lena Dunham Tackles Body Image by Posting An (Almost) Nude Photo on Instagram

Dunham also spoke about being praised for showing her body on Girls — but said she was praised for the wrong reasons.

“When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of, ‘Isn’t she brave? Isn’t it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?’” she wrote.

“Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display,” she continued. “Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn’t matter — my body isn’t fair game. No one’s is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there’s a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful.”

“Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends,” she finished.

A few months later, the star posed nude on Instagram with her private areas covered by pear and honey emojis and admitted she once believed her body “wasn’t lovable by others” and “its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes.”

RELATED: Lena Dunham Says Letting Go and Gaining Weight Made Her the ‘Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

Most recently, the actress revealed that she spent too much of her life worrying about what people thought of her, and she decided to let go of that need, especially after dealing with her endometriosis health problems and fluctuating weight.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much. Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.),” she wrote on Instagram this past February.

“But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don’t have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough,” she continued. “My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other.”

“At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she confidently said. “Not the frail, precarious happiness of ‘things are going perfectly.’ The big, generous, jiggly happiness of ‘I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.’ Not too much… Just enough.”